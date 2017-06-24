  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • International Aviation Council rejects Qatar’s request to intervene in Gulf conflict

Middle-East

International Aviation Council rejects Qatar’s request to intervene in Gulf conflict

Arab News |
ICAO logo. (Photo courtesy: ICAO)

JEDDAH: Qatar asked the International Civil Aviation Organization Council (ICAO) to intervene after its nation carrier, Qatar Airways, was blocked from entering various neighboring countries’ airspace in the region, following a major crisis that prompted several Arab nations to sever ties with Qatar.
ICAO said its role in regional conflict is “limited to ensuring the safety and security of air navigation and will not touch upon political issues, for lack of jurisdiction,” the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the ICAO-UN said Saturday, in a series of tweets.
The KSA permanent mission said that it had been decided to hold a session on June 30 for council members to modify airline routes safely.
The June 30 session would be used to share information regarding general safety. A report will then be submitted to the council on the activation of the “emergency plan for safety” over international airspace in the Gulf, according to the permanent mission’s Twitter account.
Earlier this month Saudi Transport Minister Suleiman Al-Hamdan told ICAO members: “This is something that’s bigger than ICAO.”

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Qatar asked the International Civil Aviation Organization Council (ICAO) to intervene after its nation carrier, Qatar Airways, was blocked from entering various neighboring countries’ airspace in the region, following a major crisis that prompted several Arab nations to sever ties with Qatar.
ICAO said its role in regional conflict is “limited to ensuring the safety and security of air navigation and will not touch upon political issues, for lack of jurisdiction,” the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the ICAO-UN said Saturday, in a series of tweets.
The KSA permanent mission said that it had been decided to hold a session on June 30 for council members to modify airline routes safely.
The June 30 session would be used to share information regarding general safety. A report will then be submitted to the council on the activation of the “emergency plan for safety” over international airspace in the Gulf, according to the permanent mission’s Twitter account.
Earlier this month Saudi Transport Minister Suleiman Al-Hamdan told ICAO members: “This is something that’s bigger than ICAO.”

Tags: Qatar Crisis ICAO Saudi Arabia UAE conflict Arabian Gulf

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

International Aviation Council rejects Qatar’s request to intervene in Gulf conflict

JEDDAH: Qatar asked the International Civil Aviation Organization Council (ICAO) to intervene...

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles

MOSUL, Iraq: Iraqi forces opened exit routes for hundreds of civilians to flee the Old City of...

International Aviation Council rejects Qatar’s request to intervene in Gulf conflict
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles
UAE’s Gargash says alternative to Qatar demands is “not escalation but parting ways“
At least three killed in Mosul suicide attacks: officials
Jordan to cancel 'marry the victim' clause shielding rapists
Noose tightens: Russia fires missiles at Daesh from Mediterranean
Latest News
Over 3 million witness closing recitation of the Holy Qur’an at Grand Mosques
962 views
Manchester attacker picked up bomb-making tips from YouTube say investigators
44 views
Google to stop reading your Gmail to help sell ads
43 views
International Aviation Council rejects Qatar’s request to intervene in Gulf conflict
1189 views
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles
207 views
UAE’s Gargash says alternative to Qatar demands is “not escalation but parting ways“
2237 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR