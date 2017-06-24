Manchester attacker picked up bomb-making tips from YouTube say investigators

DUBAI: The man behind the Manchester bombing that killed 22, including children, reportedly used YouTube tutorial videos to help him make the device.

According to UK newspaper The Times, Salman Abedi probably used the online video streaming site to learn how to make improvised devices, and downloaded information from other websites on how to make the chemical compound for the bomb.

A key line of the investigation has been the origin of the device used by the suicide bomber.



In the days after the May attack, a 22-minute video from a series called “Jihadi Ideas for Lone Lions,” appeared on YouTube and Facebook, encouraging people to make a homemade bomb from the same materials used by Abedi.



The video, which has since been taken down, showed a bomb being made using easily available household items.



Investigators believe Abedi might have built a second device, after raids on his home revealed large quantities of chemical explosives.



Police have previously suggested the university dropout might have received training in Libya. But the latest revelations that he picked up information from online tutorials, will again give rise for concern about the content of such online media on mainstream sites.



A YouTube spokesman said the site did not allow bomb-making videos and quickly removed any content that was flagged for breaking the rules.



“We employ thousands of people to counter abuse of our platform and are working with government, law enforcement and civil society groups to tackle the problem of violent extremism online,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile Facebook, following criticism from the British government for effectively creating “safe spaces,” has its Online Civil Courage Initiative to tackle online extremism.



Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer said: “No one should have to live in fear of terrorism… we all have a part to play in stopping violent extremism from spreading.”