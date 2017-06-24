  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Over 3 million witness closing recitation of the Holy Qur’an at Grand Mosques

Saudi Arabia

Over 3 million witness closing recitation of the Holy Qur’an at Grand Mosques

SHARIF M. TAHA |
More than 3 million worshipers witnessed the final recitation of the Holy Qur’an on what is likely the last night of Ramadan. (AN photo by Ahmad Hashad)
More than 3 million worshipers witnessed the final recitation of the Holy Qur’an on what is likely the last night of Ramadan. (AN photo by Ahmad Hashad)
More than 3 million worshipers witnessed the final recitation of the Holy Qur’an on what is likely the last night of Ramadan. (AN photo by Ahmad Hashad)
More than 3 million worshipers witnessed the final recitation of the Holy Qur’an on what is likely the last night of Ramadan. (AN photo by Ahmad Hashad)
4 photos

RIYADH: More than 3 million worshipers witnessed the final recitation of the Holy Qur’an on the last night of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
In Makkah, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, imam of the Grand Mosque, led more than 2 million worshippers during Isha prayer and asked Allah for forgiveness and release from hell, and to keep Muslim countries from all evils.
Police requested that Umrah performers use public transportation from car parks on the outskirts of the city to get to and from the Grand Mosque to reduce traffic on the streets.
Civil Defense, operating on a special plan to deal with any emergency, took up positions at 70 points throughout the Grand Mosque with all the required equipment they might need. The 50-bed emergency hospital at the Grand Mosque was prepared to receive urgent cases among Umrah performers.
In Madinah, more than 1 million worshipers performed Isha prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque.
The Presidency of the Prophet Mosque Affairs prepared more than 16,000 prayer mats in all yards of the mosque while field guides undertook the organization of prayer lines and guided women to their designated areas. The presidency prepared more than 15,000 zamzam water containers; opened more than 100 gates; operated electric stairs to allow worshipers to go to the roof; installed 250 umbrellas to protect prayers from the heat of the sun; and installed 436 water-spray fans in all yards of the mosque.
The mosque’s security forces spread out through all areas to facilitate entry and exit of worshippers, while Madinah police in the central area surrounding the mosque and affiliated yards kept traffic flowing in an orderly manner.

Related Articles

RIYADH: More than 3 million worshipers witnessed the final recitation of the Holy Qur’an on the last night of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
In Makkah, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, imam of the Grand Mosque, led more than 2 million worshippers during Isha prayer and asked Allah for forgiveness and release from hell, and to keep Muslim countries from all evils.
Police requested that Umrah performers use public transportation from car parks on the outskirts of the city to get to and from the Grand Mosque to reduce traffic on the streets.
Civil Defense, operating on a special plan to deal with any emergency, took up positions at 70 points throughout the Grand Mosque with all the required equipment they might need. The 50-bed emergency hospital at the Grand Mosque was prepared to receive urgent cases among Umrah performers.
In Madinah, more than 1 million worshipers performed Isha prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque.
The Presidency of the Prophet Mosque Affairs prepared more than 16,000 prayer mats in all yards of the mosque while field guides undertook the organization of prayer lines and guided women to their designated areas. The presidency prepared more than 15,000 zamzam water containers; opened more than 100 gates; operated electric stairs to allow worshipers to go to the roof; installed 250 umbrellas to protect prayers from the heat of the sun; and installed 436 water-spray fans in all yards of the mosque.
The mosque’s security forces spread out through all areas to facilitate entry and exit of worshippers, while Madinah police in the central area surrounding the mosque and affiliated yards kept traffic flowing in an orderly manner.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Over 3 million witness closing recitation of the Holy Qur’an at Grand Mosques

RIYADH: More than 3 million worshipers witnessed the final recitation of the Holy Qur’an on the...

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations slated for Madinah

MADINAH: Under the directives of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, government agencies are...

Over 3 million witness closing recitation of the Holy Qur’an at Grand Mosques
Eid Al-Fitr celebrations slated for Madinah
Terror plot aimed at Makkah's Grand Mosque foiled
Saudi Arabia's Crown prince donates $66.7m to fight cholera outbreak in Yemen
Friday sermon: Imams of the Two Holy Mosques remind Muslims of Zakat Al-Fitr
Tons of unhygienic foods seized during Ramadan
Latest News
Over 3 million witness closing recitation of the Holy Qur’an at Grand Mosques
962 views
Manchester attacker picked up bomb-making tips from YouTube say investigators
44 views
Google to stop reading your Gmail to help sell ads
43 views
International Aviation Council rejects Qatar’s request to intervene in Gulf conflict
1189 views
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles
207 views
UAE’s Gargash says alternative to Qatar demands is “not escalation but parting ways“
2237 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR