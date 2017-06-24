  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 56 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Israel launches air raid on Syria in return for fire

Agence France Presse |
Smoke billows from the Syrian side of its border with Israel on June 24, 2017, after projectiles fired from the war-torn country hit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. (AFP / JALAA MAREY)
JERUSALEM: An Israeli aircraft carried out a strike on Syria after 10 projectiles fired from the war-torn country hit the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday, an army spokesman said.
The Israeli Air Force also targeted two Syrian regime tanks in the northern part of the Golan, the spokesman said, adding the projectiles did not cause any casualties.
“Because of the unacceptable violation of Israeli sovereignty,” Israel has protested to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) which monitors a 1974 cease-fire between the two countries, he added.
The Israeli military posted a video on Twitter showing what it said were a machine gun position and two tanks being targeted from above and blown up.
Syria’s official news agency SANA confirmed the strike, saying it had killed an unspecified number of people and caused material damage.
SANA said “the Israeli enemy” fired several projectiles that hit the southern province of Quneitra on the Golan plateau, and accused the Jewish state of backing the rebels battling government forces.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor which has been reporting on Syria’s six-year-war, said two Syrian soldiers were killed in the Israeli strike.
It also reported fierce fighting between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and rebels in Quneitra.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would hit back hard in response to fire from any side in the Syria conflict.
“We will not accept any firing on our territory & we’ll respond forcefully to it,” his spokesman Ofir Gendelman quoted him as saying on Twitter.
Israel has conducted multiple air strikes in Syria since that country’s civil war erupted in 2011, most of which it has said targeted arms convoys or warehouses of its Lebanese arch-foe Hezbollah, which is a key supporter of the Syrian regime.
In April, Israel shot down what it identified only as “a target” over the Golan, hours after Syria accused it of hitting a military position near Damascus airport.
Israel did not confirm or deny the reported Damascus attack.
Israel seized 1,200 square kilometers (460 square miles) of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.
Around 510 square kilometers of the Golan are under Syrian control.
The Israeli side of the Golan has been hit sporadically by what is thought to be stray fire from fighting between forces loyal to Syria’s government and rebels.
Syria and Israel are still technically at war.
JERUSALEM: An Israeli aircraft carried out a strike on Syria after 10 projectiles fired from the war-torn country hit the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday, an army spokesman said.
The Israeli Air Force also targeted two Syrian regime tanks in the northern part of the Golan, the spokesman said, adding the projectiles did not cause any casualties.
“Because of the unacceptable violation of Israeli sovereignty,” Israel has protested to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) which monitors a 1974 cease-fire between the two countries, he added.
The Israeli military posted a video on Twitter showing what it said were a machine gun position and two tanks being targeted from above and blown up.
Syria’s official news agency SANA confirmed the strike, saying it had killed an unspecified number of people and caused material damage.
SANA said “the Israeli enemy” fired several projectiles that hit the southern province of Quneitra on the Golan plateau, and accused the Jewish state of backing the rebels battling government forces.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor which has been reporting on Syria’s six-year-war, said two Syrian soldiers were killed in the Israeli strike.
It also reported fierce fighting between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and rebels in Quneitra.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would hit back hard in response to fire from any side in the Syria conflict.
“We will not accept any firing on our territory & we’ll respond forcefully to it,” his spokesman Ofir Gendelman quoted him as saying on Twitter.
Israel has conducted multiple air strikes in Syria since that country’s civil war erupted in 2011, most of which it has said targeted arms convoys or warehouses of its Lebanese arch-foe Hezbollah, which is a key supporter of the Syrian regime.
In April, Israel shot down what it identified only as “a target” over the Golan, hours after Syria accused it of hitting a military position near Damascus airport.
Israel did not confirm or deny the reported Damascus attack.
Israel seized 1,200 square kilometers (460 square miles) of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.
Around 510 square kilometers of the Golan are under Syrian control.
The Israeli side of the Golan has been hit sporadically by what is thought to be stray fire from fighting between forces loyal to Syria’s government and rebels.
Syria and Israel are still technically at war.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iran arrests Daesh-linked group planning attacks

DUBAI: Iranian security forces have arrested members of a group linked to Daesh which had planned...

Yemen govt to probe alleged torture of detainees

SANAA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has created a committee to investigate...

Iran arrests Daesh-linked group planning attacks
Yemen govt to probe alleged torture of detainees
Israel launches air raid on Syria in return for fire
Gripping tales lure war-weary Syrians to Damascus cafe
Egypt’s Sissi ratifies island handover to Saudi Arabia: cabinet
International Aviation Council rejects Qatar’s request to intervene in Gulf conflict
Latest News
Arab and Islamic leaders condemn terror plot targeting Makkah’s Grand Mosque
25 views
King, Islamic leaders exchange Eid Al-Fitr greetings
13 views
Ministry of Haj and Umrah: Record pilgrim numbers achieved
9 views
Off-duty black US cop mistakenly shot by white cop
342 views
Iran arrests Daesh-linked group planning attacks
226 views
Yemen govt to probe alleged torture of detainees
35 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR