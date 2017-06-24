Rare Porsche 911 Turbo at British auction

A fine example of a 1980s Porsche 911 (930) Turbo goes under the hammer at the Silverstone Classic Sale on July 29-30.

The restored multiple award-winning Porsche will be one of the highlights of the two-day auction, which forms part of the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival, the Silverstone Classic, where over 100,000 visitors are expected.

With a pre-sale estimate of £125,000 to £145,000, ($156,000-$181,000) the Porsche is one of a growing lineup of “Best of Breed” classic cars for Silverstone Auctions’ sale of the year. The car won awards for its restoration by the Porsche Classic Restoration Center in Leeds; the project was completed in six months.

