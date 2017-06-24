Audi R8 driven by lucky winner

• Audi Middle East embraced the spirit of giving by providing one lucky customer with the chance to enjoy their most powerful sports car, the Audi R8 V10 Plus, for two days. Zaid Kilani from Abu Dhabi was chosen at random as the lucky customer to enjoy the Audi R8 V10 Plus and Audi Middle East was on hand to film the moment he was presented with the car. Collecting his dream car, an ecstatic Kilani said: “When I first saw the car I was mesmerized. My heart stopped and I stood still, just staring at it — admiring the beauty of every curve that the R8 shows off so well. Knowing that I would have the chance to actually experience this amazing car for two days was a dream come true! My mind was blown away with happiness and has been ever since. This is a memory I will treasure forever.”

• Swedish manufacturer of buses and coaches, Volvo Buses, together with its partners from the transport industry, public transport authorities and private bus operators, are embarking on an initiative to significantly improve driver skills. Volvo is helping authorities and operators to initiate a series of safety training courses for drivers and their trainers with a vision to reduce road accidents, improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact for businesses across the Middle East and Africa. Volvo Buses is working closely with operators and authorities across Egypt, the UAE, Tunisia and Morocco, helping them to launch a series of refresher driver training programs in local languages for drivers in the region. The company aims to develop local capabilities in terms of local expertise and creating the course content to deliver training programs in each market.

• Hussein M. Dajani has joined Nissan as general manager of digital marketing for Africa, the Middle East and India. He will lead Nissan’s digital and social media strategy in the region, which is becoming more significant for the auto company’s global business. Working with teams in local markets, his role will be to ensure that the company delivers an innovative experience online for customers, matching the innovation in Nissan’s cars. He will also take the lead on digital and content for Nissan’s regional communications function, working on strategies to support the company’s business goals. Dajani said: “I am delighted to be joining Nissan and I am looking forward to further strengthening Nissan’s digital footprint in Africa, the Middle East and India.”

• Aston Martin Racing has taken victory at the 85th 24 Hours of Le Mans in dramatic style, after Jonny Adam (GB) snatched the GTE Pro lead on the final lap of the iconic endurance race. Partnered with Darren Turner (GB) and Daniel Serra (BR), the trio and their Aston Martin V8 Vantage GTE performed faultlessly to ensure they remained in the hunt for victory right until the end. With just over 45 minutes left on the clock, Adam found himself pitting at the same time as the #63 Corvette for a final fuel stop. With both cars exiting the pit lane together— with Adam in second— it was inevitable that he would have to make the pass while on track. After trading places with his rival for much of the final stint, Adam prevailed and overtook the #63 Corvette as he crossed the start/finish line on the penultimate lap. With his rival running wide at the second Mulsanne corner under pressure from the Scot, a slow puncture halted their progress and ensured the victory.

