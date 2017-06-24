  • Search form

Mira Sorvino urges support for trafficking victims

Mira Sorvino
UNITED NATIONS: Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino is urging all nations and the business community to ramp up financial support for victims of human trafficking, saying the services such funds provide “mean the difference between life and death.”
Sorvino has been a UN goodwill ambassador for the global fight against human trafficking, and she told a UN meeting Friday that “government and private sector funding is sorely lacking in providing the life-rebuilding shelter, services and legal help survivors desperately need.”
The session was part of the preparation for a high-level meeting in September to review the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons.
Sorvino says the UN needs “to craft a better, more victim-centered response” that puts survivors at the table where the global plan is readjusted.”
