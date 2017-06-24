Ramadan, Eid earn prime spots on Gulf fashion calendar

DUBAI: From Dolce & Gabbana to Michael Kors, major brands are catering to lucrative Gulf markets during the festive season of Ramadan and Eid, which is earning its own slot on the global fashion calendar.

With Muslim spending on clothing on the rise, mainstream labels are courting the dirham, dinar and riyal in a region home to some of the world’s biggest buyers of fashion.

The demand for “modest wear” is skyrocketing, fueled in part by the rise of social media influencers and Muslim lifestyle and beauty vloggers.

The market for the abaya in particular peaks during the holy month, according to Dubai-based designer Aiisha Ramadan, as women strive to avoid outfit repeats at all costs.

Muslim spending worldwide on clothing and shoes is projected to reach $500 billion by 2019, according to Tamara Hostal, the head of fashion marketing at design school ESMOD Dubai.

DKNY launched a Middle East-exclusive Ramadan line in 2014, and other labels have since jumped on the bandwagon: Dolce & Gabbana, CH Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, Mango, Uniqlo and Nike, among others.

Instagram is flooded with #ootd (outfit of the day) posts and the pages of Vogue Arabia filled with how to curate a wardrobe of festive, and generally modest, attire.

Designer Ramadan has dressed American singers Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Zendaya.

“International brands are making a smart move by moving into the home of the Arab woman with kaftans and abayas,” she said.

“As long as it respects our culture, it’s a beautiful thing.”

US-Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera in May unveiled a Ramadan line exclusively for the Gulf, featuring four styles of abayas with her trademark polka dot and bow motifs.

The house’s ready-couture line is separately releasing a Fall/Winter collection exclusive to the region for Eid — with “long dresses in black, red lace and mimosa yellow that can be buttoned up or down for every woman.”

