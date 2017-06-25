Riyadh all set for Eid celebrations

RIYADH: With the arrival of Eid Al-Fitr, comprehensive civil and security arrangements are in place in the capital.

Riyadh governorate, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and Riyadh municipality have made arrangements for the first day of Eid, where worshippers will flock to local mosques to begin the day with prayers.

Riyadh police will follow pre-set plans to make sure that public safety and security is maintained.

The capital has been decked out in “Eid Saeed” flags and banners on main thoroughfares, and many roads have also been decorated with colorful lighting to mark the annual event.

Arrangements have been made in the Qasr Al-Hukm District to host Eid Al-Fitr celebrations organized by the High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh (HCDR).

The head of the Urban Development Department at the HCDR, Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Rukban, said the commission has completed all preparations for the official celebrations and equipped Qasr Al-Hukm plazas to host activities during the first three days of the Eid.

Al-Adl Square will be the venue for the official opening celebration, and will comprise a selection of folkloric activities. Al-Masmak Plaza will feature entertainment for children, in addition to light shows on the plaza’s walls. Live shows, productive families’ booths, food trucks and mobile cafes will bring a carnival atmosphere to Al-Thumairi Street, and visitors will get the opportunity to visit Al-Masmak Palace and learn about its history, culture and heritage.

Events will run from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight each day.

Riyadh municipality has also organized a lineup of 160 cultural and entertainment activities including family-oriented programs, a municipal official said Friday. The celebrations will also include activities for people with special needs.

Saudi expatriates continue to arrive at King Khaled International Airport as they return home for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations with their families and friends. According to travel agents, there was a shortage of air tickets to countries with large numbers of expatriates working in the Kingdom, such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.