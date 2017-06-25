  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Middle-East

Yemen govt to probe alleged torture of detainees

AP |
A renovated building in Aden Central Prison, known as Mansoura, is shown in this May 9, 2017 photo in Aden, Yemen. (AP Photo/Maad El Zikry)
SANAA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has created a committee to investigate allegations of human rights violations, a development that followed reports US military interrogators worked with forces from the UAE accused of torturing detainees in Yemen.
A copy of the order issued by Prime Minister Abdu Dagher was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.
The six-member committee will be chaired by the justice minister and has 15 days to conclude its work and report its findings to Dagher.
The reports were revealed in an AP investigation that detailed a network of secret prisons across southern Yemen where hundreds are detained in the hunt for Al-Qaeda militants.
American defense officials said US forces have interrogated some detainees in Yemen but denied any participation in, or knowledge of, human rights abuses.
Pressure mounted on the US Defense Department Friday after multiple US senators called for investigations into the reports.
John McCain, Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the ranking Democrat, Jack Reed, called the reports “deeply disturbing.”
McCain and Reed wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Thursday asking him to conduct an immediate review of the reported abuse and what US forces knew.
“Even the suggestion that the United States tolerates torture by our foreign partners compromises our national security mission by undermining the moral principle that distinguishes us from our enemies — our belief that all people possess basic human rights,” the senators wrote Mattis. “We are confident that you find these allegations as extremely troubling as we do.”
SANAA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has created a committee to investigate allegations of human rights violations, a development that followed reports US military interrogators worked with forces from the UAE accused of torturing detainees in Yemen.
A copy of the order issued by Prime Minister Abdu Dagher was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.
The six-member committee will be chaired by the justice minister and has 15 days to conclude its work and report its findings to Dagher.
The reports were revealed in an AP investigation that detailed a network of secret prisons across southern Yemen where hundreds are detained in the hunt for Al-Qaeda militants.
American defense officials said US forces have interrogated some detainees in Yemen but denied any participation in, or knowledge of, human rights abuses.
Pressure mounted on the US Defense Department Friday after multiple US senators called for investigations into the reports.
John McCain, Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the ranking Democrat, Jack Reed, called the reports “deeply disturbing.”
McCain and Reed wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Thursday asking him to conduct an immediate review of the reported abuse and what US forces knew.
“Even the suggestion that the United States tolerates torture by our foreign partners compromises our national security mission by undermining the moral principle that distinguishes us from our enemies — our belief that all people possess basic human rights,” the senators wrote Mattis. “We are confident that you find these allegations as extremely troubling as we do.”

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

UAE: US, European guarantees needed to solve Gulf crisis

DUBAI: A top Emirati diplomat said on Saturday that US and European guarantees would be needed...

Iran arrests Daesh-linked group planning attacks

DUBAI: Iranian security forces have arrested members of a group linked to Daesh which had planned...

UAE: US, European guarantees needed to solve Gulf crisis
Iran arrests Daesh-linked group planning attacks
Yemen govt to probe alleged torture of detainees
Israel launches air raid on Syria in return for fire
Gripping tales lure war-weary Syrians to Damascus cafe
Egypt’s Sissi ratifies island handover to Saudi Arabia: cabinet
Latest News
US police investigate 2 possible hate crimes against mosques
954 views
California father buries wrong man after coroner’s mistake
220 views
King, Islamic leaders exchange Eid Al-Fitr greetings
1129 views
Philippine troops declare 8-hour cease-fire in besieged city
246 views
UAE: US, European guarantees needed to solve Gulf crisis
1120 views
Riyadh all set for Eid celebrations
2978 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR