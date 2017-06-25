King, Islamic leaders exchange Eid Al-Fitr greetings

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has addressed citizens and Muslims everywhere on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

A speech was delivered on Saturday by Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad.

The speech highlighted joy and happiness for all after the completion of the month of Ramadan and the subsequent Eid holiday.

The king said that the world is suffering from terrorism, which is the scourge of this era, adding that he pays great attention to bolstering security and stability in the world.

The king underlined Saudi efforts to serve pilgrims, the holy places, Islam and Muslims. In keeping with the royal custom of communicating with the leaders of Islamic countries, King Salman has sent cables of congratulation to leaders of the Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

King Salman has also received cables of congratulation from kings, emirs, presidents and heads of states of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.

In reply, King Salman thanked them for their noble feelings, wishing them many happy returns.

The Supreme Court on Saturday announced that Sunday, June 25, is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia after reported sightings of the new moon.