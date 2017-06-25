  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Terrorism scourge of this era, says King Salman

King Salman

JEDDAH: Terrorism is the “scourge of this era,” King Salman said on Saturday, adding that Saudi Arabia was making great efforts to ensure global security.
“Today, the world is suffering from terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said King Salman in a message delivered by the Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad.
The king addressed all citizens and Muslims globally in a message delivered on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. He said that terrorism has resulted in the corruption of the world’s tranquility.
“We are paying great attention to make sure that security and stability prevail the world,” the king said.
King Salman underlined Saudi Arabia’s efforts in serving pilgrims, saying that the Kingdom has always opened its doors to visitors and secured all facilities to ensure the safe and easy performance of rituals.
King Salman received cables of congratulation from kings, emirs, presidents and heads of state on the occasion.

