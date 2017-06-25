  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 39 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US police investigate 2 possible hate crimes against mosques

World

US police investigate 2 possible hate crimes against mosques

Associated Press |
This picture posted on Facebook by the Sacramento Valley chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SV) shows a burned Qur’an that was filled with bacon and attached with handcuffs to a chain link fence in the parking lot of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, a neighbor with the Masjid Annur Islamic Center in South Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, California: Authorities in California are investigating two possible hate crimes against Islamic centers in Sacramento and Davis.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating an incident at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in Sacramento. Officials say a deputy was waved down by a citizen Saturday afternoon and was led to a burned Qur’an filled with bacon, hanging by a handcuff from a fence.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2sDGhM2) that in a separate incident someone driving by in a car threw pages torn out of a Qur’an into the Islamic Center of Davis Friday night, during evening prayer.
In January, a woman broke windows at the mosque and left bacon strips on the entrance handles.
The woman, 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, recently received five years’ probation after pleading guilty to a felony hate crime.
SACRAMENTO, California: Authorities in California are investigating two possible hate crimes against Islamic centers in Sacramento and Davis.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating an incident at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in Sacramento. Officials say a deputy was waved down by a citizen Saturday afternoon and was led to a burned Qur’an filled with bacon, hanging by a handcuff from a fence.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2sDGhM2) that in a separate incident someone driving by in a car threw pages torn out of a Qur’an into the Islamic Center of Davis Friday night, during evening prayer.
In January, a woman broke windows at the mosque and left bacon strips on the entrance handles.
The woman, 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, recently received five years’ probation after pleading guilty to a felony hate crime.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Eid truce in Philippines war-torn city ends

PHILIPPINES: An eight-hour cease-fire in a Philippine city allowing residents to celebrate the end...

Europeans learn to live with — and adapt to — terror attacks

PARIS: The jihadis’ targets in Europe are depressingly repetitive: the Brussels metro, the...

Eid truce in Philippines war-torn city ends
Europeans learn to live with — and adapt to — terror attacks
Indian soldiers, suspected rebels, clash at Kashmir school
US top court set to rule on religious rights; travel ban looms
Muslims in Asia pray for peace as Ramadan holy month ends
Afghan official says Taliban kill 10 police
Latest News
Crown prince visits injured security men who thwarted plan to target Grand Mosque
671 views
Eid truce in Philippines war-torn city ends
45 views
Harry Potter turns 20: Business empire with humble start
30 views
Europeans learn to live with — and adapt to — terror attacks
42 views
Iran drug addicts double in six years
214 views
Indian soldiers, suspected rebels, clash at Kashmir school
177 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR