  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Afghan official says Taliban kill 10 police

World

Afghan official says Taliban kill 10 police

Associated Press |
FILE - In this Sunday, June. 18, 2017, file photo, security forces are deployed to the site of a suicide attack between Taliban insurgents and government forces near the main police station in eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan. In a message ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr, the Afghanistan Taliban leader, Maulvi Haibatullah Akhunzada Friday said a planned U.S. troop surge would not end the protracted war, vowing to fight on until a full withdrawal of NATO troops. (AP)

KABUL: An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a security post in western Afghanistan, killing at least 10 police and wounding another three.
Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the governor of the western Herat province, said the Taliban attacked late Saturday, setting off a gunbattle in which five insurgents were killed.
No one immediately claimed the attack.
The Taliban have steadily expanded their reach across Afghanistan since US and international forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a support and counterterrorism role.
In an address Sunday marking the start of Eid Al-Fitr, a major Muslim holiday, President Ashraf Ghani reiterated his call for the Taliban to return to peace talks. 

KABUL: An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a security post in western Afghanistan, killing at least 10 police and wounding another three.
Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the governor of the western Herat province, said the Taliban attacked late Saturday, setting off a gunbattle in which five insurgents were killed.
No one immediately claimed the attack.
The Taliban have steadily expanded their reach across Afghanistan since US and international forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a support and counterterrorism role.
In an address Sunday marking the start of Eid Al-Fitr, a major Muslim holiday, President Ashraf Ghani reiterated his call for the Taliban to return to peace talks. 

Comments

MORE FROM World

Eid truce in Philippines war-torn city ends

PHILIPPINES: An eight-hour cease-fire in a Philippine city allowing residents to celebrate the end...

Europeans learn to live with — and adapt to — terror attacks

PARIS: The jihadis’ targets in Europe are depressingly repetitive: the Brussels metro, the...

Eid truce in Philippines war-torn city ends
Europeans learn to live with — and adapt to — terror attacks
Indian soldiers, suspected rebels, clash at Kashmir school
US top court set to rule on religious rights; travel ban looms
Muslims in Asia pray for peace as Ramadan holy month ends
Afghan official says Taliban kill 10 police
Latest News
Israel targets Syria after fresh stray fire: army
35 views
Harrison romps, Kendricks soars at US athletics trials
4 views
India’s Srikanth stuns Chen to win Australian Open
11 views
Spieth keeps lead with late birdie binge
5 views
Confident Pacquiao arrives in Australia for Horn fight
3 views
Two thirds of Mosul Old City retaken from Daesh: commander
89 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR