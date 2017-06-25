  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 18 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Iran drug addicts double in six years

AFP |
Iran drug addicts double in six years. (AFP)
TEHRAN: The number of drug addicts in Iran has more than doubled in six years, with opium the country's most popular narcotic, local media reported Sunday.
"There are about 2.8 million people regularly consuming drugs" in the country of 80 million people, Drug Control Organisation spokesman Parviz Afshar told the ISNA news agency.
Citing experts from the health ministry, Iran's Welfare Organisation and his own agency, Afshar said the number of drug users was up from 1.3 million six years ago.
He said opium made up 67 percent of consumption, with marijuana and its derivatives accounting for 12 percent and methamphetamine around 8 percent of the total.
"Opium is still the most popular (drug) and methamphetamine use has dropped significantly," he said.
Iran's neighbour Afghanistan produces some 90 percent of the world's opium, which is extracted from poppy resin and refined to make heroin.
Iran is a major transit point for Afghan-produced opiates heading to Europe and beyond.
Opium production surged significantly after the United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and overthrew the ruling Taliban.
By its last year in power, the Taliban had slashed opium output to just 185 tonnes a year, according to United Nations estimates.
But the UN says Afghan production has since rocketed, hitting between 4,800 and 6,000 tonnes in 2016.
Last year's bumper crop, aided by better weather, pushed world opium output up by a third on the previous year and helped fund an intensifying Taliban insurgency.
That is despite a decade of international efforts to stabilise the country and billions of dollars spent on persuading Afghan farmers to grow other crops.
The UN's crime and drugs agency said Thursday that the global narcotics market is "thriving" with opiates causing tens of thousands of avoidable deaths a year.
TEHRAN: The number of drug addicts in Iran has more than doubled in six years, with opium the country's most popular narcotic, local media reported Sunday.
"There are about 2.8 million people regularly consuming drugs" in the country of 80 million people, Drug Control Organisation spokesman Parviz Afshar told the ISNA news agency.
Citing experts from the health ministry, Iran's Welfare Organisation and his own agency, Afshar said the number of drug users was up from 1.3 million six years ago.
He said opium made up 67 percent of consumption, with marijuana and its derivatives accounting for 12 percent and methamphetamine around 8 percent of the total.
"Opium is still the most popular (drug) and methamphetamine use has dropped significantly," he said.
Iran's neighbour Afghanistan produces some 90 percent of the world's opium, which is extracted from poppy resin and refined to make heroin.
Iran is a major transit point for Afghan-produced opiates heading to Europe and beyond.
Opium production surged significantly after the United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and overthrew the ruling Taliban.
By its last year in power, the Taliban had slashed opium output to just 185 tonnes a year, according to United Nations estimates.
But the UN says Afghan production has since rocketed, hitting between 4,800 and 6,000 tonnes in 2016.
Last year's bumper crop, aided by better weather, pushed world opium output up by a third on the previous year and helped fund an intensifying Taliban insurgency.
That is despite a decade of international efforts to stabilise the country and billions of dollars spent on persuading Afghan farmers to grow other crops.
The UN's crime and drugs agency said Thursday that the global narcotics market is "thriving" with opiates causing tens of thousands of avoidable deaths a year.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

East Libyan forces claim control of central Benghazi neighborhood

BENGHAZI: East Libyan forces said they had gained control on Saturday over one of two remaining...

Israel freezes plan for mixed-sex Jewish prayer site at Western Wall

JERUSALEM: Israel's government formally suspended plans on Sunday for a mixed-gender prayer...

East Libyan forces claim control of central Benghazi neighborhood
Israel freezes plan for mixed-sex Jewish prayer site at Western Wall
Car bomb in Syria’s Idlib province kills 10: War monitor
Israel targets Syria after fresh stray fire: army
Two thirds of Mosul Old City retaken from Daesh: commander
Iran drug addicts double in six years
Latest News
Prince Harry ‘wanted out’ of royal role
11 views
Trumps attend Treasury chief wedding in glitzy DC affair
11 views
Whisper it, but is it time to ax ‘Despicable Me’ Minions?
8 views
East Libyan forces claim control of central Benghazi neighborhood
12 views
Albanians vote in test for EU membership
12 views
Militants hit Indonesia police; 1 officer, 1 attacker dead
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR