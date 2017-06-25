Crown prince visits injured security men who thwarted plan to target Grand Mosque

MAKKAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, visited security personnel who were injured while foiling a terrorist plan to target the Grand Mosque.

He visited them at the security forces hospital in Makkah, and expressed pride in their sacrifices and courage in maintaining security at the Two Holy Mosques.

The wounded and their colleagues said they are honored to maintain Saudi security and protect the Two Holy Mosques.

The crown prince was accompanied by Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Commander of Special Emergency Forces Lt. Gen. Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, and a number of officials.

On another occasion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Assistant Minister of Defense Mohammed Al-Ayesh; Chief of General Staff Gen. Abdulrahman Al-Bunyan; Adviser at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the Defense Minister’s Office Fahd Al-Issa; Chairman of Special Affairs of Defense Minister’s Office Khalid Al-Rayes; commanders of branches of armed forces and senior officials of the Ministry of Defense who came to greet and congratulate him on the occasion of the Eid Al-Fitr. The crown prince conveyed to them the greetings and congratulations of King Salman.