Plus-size brand Yours London unveils Eid collection

Plus-size brand Yours London has unveiled its latest Eid collection. The range offers understated elegance with just a hint of glamor, perfect for special celebrations that complete the holy month of Ramadan.

Available in sizes 16-32, this capsule collection from Yours London pulls together a selection of lace-finished maxi dresses, sparkly jersey tops and shimmering light wraps.

Key pieces from the Eid collection include a comfortable maxi dress featuring a high-quality lace overlay and elasticated waistband, available in classic black, royal blue and festive red, and a black and gold metallic maxi dress that ticks all the boxes this celebratory season.

The metallic shimmer frill jersey top and waterfall cardigan are great accessories for cooler indoor celebrations while the grey oversized batwing top with beaded star print will add an exciting pop of fun to a day or night celebration.

Yours London, which has a range of clothing in sizes 16-32, is designed to include the latest trends in evening and daywear, all at highly competitive prices. The brand is committed to offering a range of plus-size clothing to customers that is both stylish and great value.

The Ramadan and Eid collection will be available in all Yours London stores in the Middle East.

Plus-size brand Yours London has unveiled its latest Eid collection. The range offers understated elegance with just a hint of glamor, perfect for special celebrations that complete the holy month of Ramadan.

Available in sizes 16-32, this capsule collection from Yours London pulls together a selection of lace-finished maxi dresses, sparkly jersey tops and shimmering light wraps.

Key pieces from the Eid collection include a comfortable maxi dress featuring a high-quality lace overlay and elasticated waistband, available in classic black, royal blue and festive red, and a black and gold metallic maxi dress that ticks all the boxes this celebratory season.

The metallic shimmer frill jersey top and waterfall cardigan are great accessories for cooler indoor celebrations while the grey oversized batwing top with beaded star print will add an exciting pop of fun to a day or night celebration.

Yours London, which has a range of clothing in sizes 16-32, is designed to include the latest trends in evening and daywear, all at highly competitive prices. The brand is committed to offering a range of plus-size clothing to customers that is both stylish and great value.

The Ramadan and Eid collection will be available in all Yours London stores in the Middle East.