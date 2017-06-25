  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 24 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Plus-size brand Yours London unveils Eid collection

ARAB NEWS |
A blue lace maxi dress by Yours London
Plus-size brand Yours London has unveiled its latest Eid collection. The range offers understated elegance with just a hint of glamor, perfect for special celebrations that complete the holy month of Ramadan.
Available in sizes 16-32, this capsule collection from Yours London pulls together a selection of lace-finished maxi dresses, sparkly jersey tops and shimmering light wraps.
Key pieces from the Eid collection include a comfortable maxi dress featuring a high-quality lace overlay and elasticated waistband, available in classic black, royal blue and festive red, and a black and gold metallic maxi dress that ticks all the boxes this celebratory season.
The metallic shimmer frill jersey top and waterfall cardigan are great accessories for cooler indoor celebrations while the grey oversized batwing top with beaded star print will add an exciting pop of fun to a day or night celebration.
Yours London, which has a range of clothing in sizes 16-32, is designed to include the latest trends in evening and daywear, all at highly competitive prices. The brand is committed to offering a range of plus-size clothing to customers that is both stylish and great value.
The Ramadan and Eid collection will be available in all Yours London stores in the Middle East.
Plus-size brand Yours London has unveiled its latest Eid collection. The range offers understated elegance with just a hint of glamor, perfect for special celebrations that complete the holy month of Ramadan.
Available in sizes 16-32, this capsule collection from Yours London pulls together a selection of lace-finished maxi dresses, sparkly jersey tops and shimmering light wraps.
Key pieces from the Eid collection include a comfortable maxi dress featuring a high-quality lace overlay and elasticated waistband, available in classic black, royal blue and festive red, and a black and gold metallic maxi dress that ticks all the boxes this celebratory season.
The metallic shimmer frill jersey top and waterfall cardigan are great accessories for cooler indoor celebrations while the grey oversized batwing top with beaded star print will add an exciting pop of fun to a day or night celebration.
Yours London, which has a range of clothing in sizes 16-32, is designed to include the latest trends in evening and daywear, all at highly competitive prices. The brand is committed to offering a range of plus-size clothing to customers that is both stylish and great value.
The Ramadan and Eid collection will be available in all Yours London stores in the Middle East.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Saudia named world’s ‘Most Improved Airline’

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has been named the “Most Improved Airline” at the Skytrax World...

SAWEA concludes study mission to Japan

A Saudi study and business mission related to water and wastewater toured Osaka, Iwakuni and Tokyo...

Saudia named world’s ‘Most Improved Airline’
SAWEA concludes study mission to Japan
Plus-size brand Yours London unveils Eid collection
Home Centre celebrates Ramadan with ‘Share a Table’ initiative
Dubai Economy launches mobile payment service
Al-Salem Johnson Controls serves Makkah visitors with HVAC solutions
Latest News
9 dead, 28 missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia
93 views
More blood but no victory as Philippine drug war marks its first year
4 views
US government websites hacked with pro-Daesh rant
15 views
Saudi Arabia rebuts fake news on Turkey, Israel
4609 views
US urges Qatar, neighbors to ease tension
110 views
Muslims pray for peace during Eid Al-Fitr
71 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR