  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 44 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Millions perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer across the Kingdom

SHARIF M. TAHA |
Hundreds of thousands of Muslims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Sunday. (SPA)
RIYADH: Millions of residents and citizens performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer in mosques and open areas across the Kingdom on Sunday, ending the holy month of Ramadan.
In Makkah, Grand Mosque Imam Sheikh Salih bin Humaid congratulated worshippers on this occasion.
He described the security forces as brave heroes “who know their position and the honor of their place.” Their courage, he said, meant the Kingdom would remain a “cherished protector of the holy sites.”
In Madinah, more than 1 million worshippers performed the Eid prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in the presence of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.
Prophet’s Mosque Imam Sheikh Husain Al-Sheikh led the prayers, emphasizing the noble objectives of Eid.
Eid prayers were offered in the early morning at about 625 designated mosques in the Riyadh region. Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar attended the prayer at Prince Turki bin Abdullah Mosque and congratulated the people on the auspicious occasion.
In Hail, thousands of citizens performed their Eid prayer at King Fahd Mosque in the presence of Hail Gov. Abdul Aziz bin Saad.
Imam of King Fahd Mosque Sheikh Salah bin Ibrahim Al-Iraifi called on worshippers to be truthful and unified, and warned them against fraud, lies and greed.
In Abha, the Asir region’s Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid joined citizens and residents in performing the Eid prayer led by the Imam of King Fahd Mosque Abdullah bin Hamaid.
Bin Hamaid stressed the importance of educating the young on Islamic values of tolerance, love of country, preservation of security and cooperation with security forces by informing them of anyone who posed a threat.
In Jazan, Eid prayer was performed in the presence of Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasir bin Abdul Aziz.
In Tabuk, Imam of Walidain Mosque Sheikh Jabir Al-Harbi led Eid prayer in the presence of Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan.
In Najran, Eid prayer was performed in the presence of Gov. Prince Julwi bin Abdul Aziz.
In Baha, Prince Husam bin Saud joined citizens and residents in performing Eid prayer at King Fahd Mosque. The prayer was led by the head of the appeal court in the Baha region, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Qarni.
In Dammam, Eastern Provinvce Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif attended Eid prayer at King Fahd Mosque in the presence of Deputy Gov. Prince Ahmed bin Fahd.
RIYADH: Millions of residents and citizens performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer in mosques and open areas across the Kingdom on Sunday, ending the holy month of Ramadan.
In Makkah, Grand Mosque Imam Sheikh Salih bin Humaid congratulated worshippers on this occasion.
He described the security forces as brave heroes “who know their position and the honor of their place.” Their courage, he said, meant the Kingdom would remain a “cherished protector of the holy sites.”
In Madinah, more than 1 million worshippers performed the Eid prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in the presence of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.
Prophet’s Mosque Imam Sheikh Husain Al-Sheikh led the prayers, emphasizing the noble objectives of Eid.
Eid prayers were offered in the early morning at about 625 designated mosques in the Riyadh region. Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar attended the prayer at Prince Turki bin Abdullah Mosque and congratulated the people on the auspicious occasion.
In Hail, thousands of citizens performed their Eid prayer at King Fahd Mosque in the presence of Hail Gov. Abdul Aziz bin Saad.
Imam of King Fahd Mosque Sheikh Salah bin Ibrahim Al-Iraifi called on worshippers to be truthful and unified, and warned them against fraud, lies and greed.
In Abha, the Asir region’s Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid joined citizens and residents in performing the Eid prayer led by the Imam of King Fahd Mosque Abdullah bin Hamaid.
Bin Hamaid stressed the importance of educating the young on Islamic values of tolerance, love of country, preservation of security and cooperation with security forces by informing them of anyone who posed a threat.
In Jazan, Eid prayer was performed in the presence of Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasir bin Abdul Aziz.
In Tabuk, Imam of Walidain Mosque Sheikh Jabir Al-Harbi led Eid prayer in the presence of Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan.
In Najran, Eid prayer was performed in the presence of Gov. Prince Julwi bin Abdul Aziz.
In Baha, Prince Husam bin Saud joined citizens and residents in performing Eid prayer at King Fahd Mosque. The prayer was led by the head of the appeal court in the Baha region, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Qarni.
In Dammam, Eastern Provinvce Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif attended Eid prayer at King Fahd Mosque in the presence of Deputy Gov. Prince Ahmed bin Fahd.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia rebuts fake news on Turkey, Israel

JEDDAH: The Saudi Embassy in Ankara has denied reports that it warned Saudis wishing to visit...

King performs Eid prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah

JEDDAH: King Salman performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday.The...

Saudi Arabia rebuts fake news on Turkey, Israel
King performs Eid prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah
Millions perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer across the Kingdom
Saudi Eid festivities set to be most colorful yet
Crown prince visits injured security men who thwarted plan to target Grand Mosque
King, Islamic leaders exchange Eid Al-Fitr greetings
Latest News
Adorable video of boy counting his ‘Eidiya’ goes viral
12 views
Morocco king slams development delays in restive north
18 views
Trump eager for big meeting with Putin; some advisers wary
18 views
Russian intelligence says Telegram app used in bombing
20 views
Pakistan: ‘Toy’ bomb kills 6 children, wounds 2
594 views
Ranks of homeless war veterans keep swelling in Los Angeles
258 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR