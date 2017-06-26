Millions perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer across the Kingdom

RIYADH: Millions of residents and citizens performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer in mosques and open areas across the Kingdom on Sunday, ending the holy month of Ramadan.

In Makkah, Grand Mosque Imam Sheikh Salih bin Humaid congratulated worshippers on this occasion.

He described the security forces as brave heroes “who know their position and the honor of their place.” Their courage, he said, meant the Kingdom would remain a “cherished protector of the holy sites.”

In Madinah, more than 1 million worshippers performed the Eid prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in the presence of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.

Prophet’s Mosque Imam Sheikh Husain Al-Sheikh led the prayers, emphasizing the noble objectives of Eid.

Eid prayers were offered in the early morning at about 625 designated mosques in the Riyadh region. Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar attended the prayer at Prince Turki bin Abdullah Mosque and congratulated the people on the auspicious occasion.

In Hail, thousands of citizens performed their Eid prayer at King Fahd Mosque in the presence of Hail Gov. Abdul Aziz bin Saad.

Imam of King Fahd Mosque Sheikh Salah bin Ibrahim Al-Iraifi called on worshippers to be truthful and unified, and warned them against fraud, lies and greed.

In Abha, the Asir region’s Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid joined citizens and residents in performing the Eid prayer led by the Imam of King Fahd Mosque Abdullah bin Hamaid.

Bin Hamaid stressed the importance of educating the young on Islamic values of tolerance, love of country, preservation of security and cooperation with security forces by informing them of anyone who posed a threat.

In Jazan, Eid prayer was performed in the presence of Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasir bin Abdul Aziz.

In Tabuk, Imam of Walidain Mosque Sheikh Jabir Al-Harbi led Eid prayer in the presence of Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan.

In Najran, Eid prayer was performed in the presence of Gov. Prince Julwi bin Abdul Aziz.

In Baha, Prince Husam bin Saud joined citizens and residents in performing Eid prayer at King Fahd Mosque. The prayer was led by the head of the appeal court in the Baha region, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Qarni.

In Dammam, Eastern Provinvce Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif attended Eid prayer at King Fahd Mosque in the presence of Deputy Gov. Prince Ahmed bin Fahd.

