  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 31 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

King performs Eid prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman performs the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: King Salman performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday.
The prayer was also performed by Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, former Maldives President Mohammed Wahid, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, and commander of military operations of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, Raheel Sharif.
The Eid Al-Fitr prayer was also performed by Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the king and governor of Makkah region, Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid, Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, princes, ministers, scholars, sheikhs and senior officials.
They all had breakfast at the king’s banquet at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.
Later, the king left Makkah for Jeddah after spending the last 10 days of Ramadan close to the Grand Mosque.
JEDDAH: King Salman performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday.
The prayer was also performed by Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, former Maldives President Mohammed Wahid, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, and commander of military operations of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, Raheel Sharif.
The Eid Al-Fitr prayer was also performed by Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the king and governor of Makkah region, Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid, Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, princes, ministers, scholars, sheikhs and senior officials.
They all had breakfast at the king’s banquet at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.
Later, the king left Makkah for Jeddah after spending the last 10 days of Ramadan close to the Grand Mosque.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia rebuts fake news on Turkey, Israel

JEDDAH: The Saudi Embassy in Ankara has denied reports that it warned Saudis wishing to visit...

King performs Eid prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah

JEDDAH: King Salman performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday.The...

Saudi Arabia rebuts fake news on Turkey, Israel
King performs Eid prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah
Millions perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer across the Kingdom
Saudi Eid festivities set to be most colorful yet
Crown prince visits injured security men who thwarted plan to target Grand Mosque
King, Islamic leaders exchange Eid Al-Fitr greetings
Latest News
Adorable video of boy counting his ‘Eidiya’ goes viral
12 views
Morocco king slams development delays in restive north
18 views
Trump eager for big meeting with Putin; some advisers wary
18 views
Russian intelligence says Telegram app used in bombing
20 views
Pakistan: ‘Toy’ bomb kills 6 children, wounds 2
594 views
Ranks of homeless war veterans keep swelling in Los Angeles
258 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR