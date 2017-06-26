King performs Eid prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah

JEDDAH: King Salman performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday.

The prayer was also performed by Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, former Maldives President Mohammed Wahid, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, and commander of military operations of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, Raheel Sharif.

The Eid Al-Fitr prayer was also performed by Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the king and governor of Makkah region, Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid, Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, princes, ministers, scholars, sheikhs and senior officials.

They all had breakfast at the king’s banquet at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.

Later, the king left Makkah for Jeddah after spending the last 10 days of Ramadan close to the Grand Mosque.

