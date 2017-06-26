  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Muslims pray for peace during Eid Al-Fitr

World

Muslims pray for peace during Eid Al-Fitr

AP, AFP & Reuters |
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Surabaya, Indonesia, on Sunday. (AFP / JUNI KRISWANTO)
Dr. Muzammil Siddiqi of the Islamic Society of Orange County speaks to Muslims gathered for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr in Anaheim, California, US, on Sunday. (REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon)
Turkish Muslims offer Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the city's landmark Sultan Ahmed Mosque, or Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, early Sunday, June 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Al-Zahara square in Juba, South Sudan on Sunday. (REUTERS)
Muslim worshippers take part in the Eid al-Fitr prayers on the Foro Italico Square in the Sicilian city of Palermo on Sunday. (AFP / Alessandro Fucarini)
5 photos
DUBAI: Muslims all over the world celebrated the Eid Al-Fitr festival on Sunday with prayers for peace as they marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, made a public appearance since suffering a stroke in 2014, state news agency WAM said, receiving well-wishers on the occasion.
In a video also posted on social media, Sheikh Khalifa was shown chatting with the ruler of the emirate of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qassimi.
People in the Iraqi city of Mosul celebrated their first Eid without Daesh in years.
The day began with early morning prayers and then family visits and feasts.
In Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, residents said they hoped the spirit of Eid would overcome fears about rising militancy in the country with the largest number of Muslims.
“I think we need to go back to the basis of Islam which is to give peace to all mankind,” Samsul Arifin told Reuters Television.
In the Philippines, fighting between government forces and rebels in the southern town of Marawi eased on Sunday as the military sought to enforce a temporary truce to mark the Eid holiday.
In Malaysia, the civil war in Yemen was on the minds of two refugees who prayed at the main mosque in the capital Kuala Lumpur.
Sisters Sumayah and Nabila Ali said they sought refuge in Malaysia after fleeing Yemen where more than 10,000 people have died in two years of conflict.
“When we say poor people, children who are not safe, are always in danger, we hope that one day it will be safe again and people will be happy again, InshaAllah (God willing),” said 28-year-old Sumayah.
DUBAI: Muslims all over the world celebrated the Eid Al-Fitr festival on Sunday with prayers for peace as they marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, made a public appearance since suffering a stroke in 2014, state news agency WAM said, receiving well-wishers on the occasion.
In a video also posted on social media, Sheikh Khalifa was shown chatting with the ruler of the emirate of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qassimi.
People in the Iraqi city of Mosul celebrated their first Eid without Daesh in years.
The day began with early morning prayers and then family visits and feasts.
In Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, residents said they hoped the spirit of Eid would overcome fears about rising militancy in the country with the largest number of Muslims.
“I think we need to go back to the basis of Islam which is to give peace to all mankind,” Samsul Arifin told Reuters Television.
In the Philippines, fighting between government forces and rebels in the southern town of Marawi eased on Sunday as the military sought to enforce a temporary truce to mark the Eid holiday.
In Malaysia, the civil war in Yemen was on the minds of two refugees who prayed at the main mosque in the capital Kuala Lumpur.
Sisters Sumayah and Nabila Ali said they sought refuge in Malaysia after fleeing Yemen where more than 10,000 people have died in two years of conflict.
“When we say poor people, children who are not safe, are always in danger, we hope that one day it will be safe again and people will be happy again, InshaAllah (God willing),” said 28-year-old Sumayah.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pakistan: ‘Toy’ bomb kills 6 children, wounds 2

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan: A Pakistani official says a bomb that looked like a toy has exploded...

Ranks of homeless war veterans keep swelling in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: Kendrick Bailey is standing outside the tent he has pitched on a filthy sidewalk in...

Pakistan: ‘Toy’ bomb kills 6 children, wounds 2
Ranks of homeless war veterans keep swelling in Los Angeles
9 dead, 28 missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia
More blood but no victory as Philippine drug war marks its first year
US government websites hacked with pro-Daesh rant
Muslims pray for peace during Eid Al-Fitr
Latest News
Pakistan: ‘Toy’ bomb kills 6 children, wounds 2
111 views
Ranks of homeless war veterans keep swelling in Los Angeles
75 views
Takata files for bankruptcy, overwhelmed by air bag recalls
49 views
Ongoing
9 dead, 28 missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia
238 views
More blood but no victory as Philippine drug war marks its first year
214 views
US government websites hacked with pro-Daesh rant
335 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR