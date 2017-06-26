Muslims pray for peace during Eid Al-Fitr

DUBAI: Muslims all over the world celebrated the Eid Al-Fitr festival on Sunday with prayers for peace as they marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, made a public appearance since suffering a stroke in 2014, state news agency WAM said, receiving well-wishers on the occasion.

In a video also posted on social media, Sheikh Khalifa was shown chatting with the ruler of the emirate of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qassimi.

People in the Iraqi city of Mosul celebrated their first Eid without Daesh in years.

The day began with early morning prayers and then family visits and feasts.

In Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, residents said they hoped the spirit of Eid would overcome fears about rising militancy in the country with the largest number of Muslims.

“I think we need to go back to the basis of Islam which is to give peace to all mankind,” Samsul Arifin told Reuters Television.

In the Philippines, fighting between government forces and rebels in the southern town of Marawi eased on Sunday as the military sought to enforce a temporary truce to mark the Eid holiday.

In Malaysia, the civil war in Yemen was on the minds of two refugees who prayed at the main mosque in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Sisters Sumayah and Nabila Ali said they sought refuge in Malaysia after fleeing Yemen where more than 10,000 people have died in two years of conflict.

“When we say poor people, children who are not safe, are always in danger, we hope that one day it will be safe again and people will be happy again, InshaAllah (God willing),” said 28-year-old Sumayah.

