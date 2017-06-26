  • Search form

Pakistan: ‘Toy’ bomb kills 6 children, wounds 2

Associated Press |
Victims injured in an bomb attack in Pakistan on June 23, 2017 are treated at a hospital in Peshawar. On Sunday, a bomb that looked like a toy exploded while children were playing with it, killing six of them and wounding another two in South Waziristan. (AFP / Abdul Majeed)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan: A Pakistani official says a bomb that looked like a toy has exploded killing six children and wounding another two in South Waziristan.
Mohammad Shoaib Khan, a government official in the tribal region near the Afghan border, said Sunday the minors were playing alongside the road in Sararogha area when they found the toy that exploded. He said the two wounded children are in critical condition.
Khan said a day earlier two children were killed after stepping on a land mine in the Spin Toot area.
South Waziristan once was sanctuary for the Pakistani Taliban until the army cleared the area of the militants in a massive operation in 2009.

