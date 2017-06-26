  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Video captures sickening moment man slams stone into girl’s head

Offbeat

Video captures sickening moment man slams stone into girl’s head

Arab News |
Man hits little girl over head with stone in “random attack“
Man hits little girl over head with stone in “random attack“
Man hits little girl over head with stone in “random attack“
Man hits little girl over head with stone in “random attack“
4 photos

DUBAI: These images capture the horrifying moment when a man hit a nine-year-old girl over the head with a piece of paving slab, knocking her from her bicycle in what has been described as a random attack.

The girl, named as Ama, can be seen playing with friends outside her home in Turkey when the man walks up behind her and slams the object against the back of her head, apparently knocking her unconscious.

Police are treating the attack as an attempted murder, because of the force used to hit her according to British website MailOnline.

The man remained at large for two months before he was finally caught. Police arrested him when he attacked a second girl at a bus stop in the Atakum district of Samsun Province on northern Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Turkish police have named the attacker as 33-year-old Osman C, who can be seen in the video footage walking up to three girls playing, then suddenly hitting Ama on the head.

The young girl was taken to hospital and held under observation for a few days, before being allowed to return home.

In the second attack eyewitnesses grabbed Osman C and pinned him down until police arrived.

He later said he had no recollection of the first attack, but was charged with both.

He is now being held in a mental health hospital while it is decided if he is fit for trial.

Prosecutors, who want to see Osman C jailed for up to 20 years for the attempted murder of a child, said: “The suspect hits the child in the head with a huge stone very hard and then runs away…. It is very clear from the way he hits the girl’s head so hard that he was trying to deliberately kill the victim.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: These images capture the horrifying moment when a man hit a nine-year-old girl over the head with a piece of paving slab, knocking her from her bicycle in what has been described as a random attack.

The girl, named as Ama, can be seen playing with friends outside her home in Turkey when the man walks up behind her and slams the object against the back of her head, apparently knocking her unconscious.

Police are treating the attack as an attempted murder, because of the force used to hit her according to British website MailOnline.

The man remained at large for two months before he was finally caught. Police arrested him when he attacked a second girl at a bus stop in the Atakum district of Samsun Province on northern Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Turkish police have named the attacker as 33-year-old Osman C, who can be seen in the video footage walking up to three girls playing, then suddenly hitting Ama on the head.

The young girl was taken to hospital and held under observation for a few days, before being allowed to return home.

In the second attack eyewitnesses grabbed Osman C and pinned him down until police arrived.

He later said he had no recollection of the first attack, but was charged with both.

He is now being held in a mental health hospital while it is decided if he is fit for trial.

Prosecutors, who want to see Osman C jailed for up to 20 years for the attempted murder of a child, said: “The suspect hits the child in the head with a huge stone very hard and then runs away…. It is very clear from the way he hits the girl’s head so hard that he was trying to deliberately kill the victim.”

Tags: video crime

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Video captures sickening moment man slams stone into girl’s head

DUBAI: These images capture the horrifying moment when a man hit a nine-year-old girl over the...

Epic struggle of film about Cairo on eve of revolution

PARIS: Everyone thought Tamer El Said had gone mad in the decade it took him to make his film “In...

Video captures sickening moment man slams stone into girl’s head
Epic struggle of film about Cairo on eve of revolution
Adorable video of boy ‘counting his Eidiya’ goes viral
Crowd catches teen falling from park ride
Prince Harry ‘wanted out’ of royal role
Trumps attend Treasury chief wedding in glitzy DC affair
Latest News
Video captures sickening moment man slams stone into girl’s head
Bahrain accuses Qatar of military escalation in Gulf row
199 views
8 Chadian troops killed in clashes with Boko Haram
8 views
Facebook in talks to produce original TV-quality shows
22 views
London acid attack victim Resham Khan shares photos of ordeal
1797 views
UK PM May’s strikes deal to get Northern Irish DUP support for minority government
43 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR