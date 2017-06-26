Blake secures sprint double at Jamaica nationals

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Olympic Games silver medalist Yohan Blake copped his third sprint double at the Jamaican national track and field championships on Sunday, winning the 200 meters in 19.97 seconds.

It was just the second 200m race of the year for Blake who also won the 100m on Friday night and says he is pleased with how his comeback is progressing.

“I have been working for this, making my comeback,” he said. “I just want to keep doing what I am doing.”

Blake dominated a 200m field that was without superstar Usain Bolt, as he easily beat Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Dwyer (20.26) and World and Olympic medalist Warren Weir (20.39).

“I am putting in the hard work every day in training and while I have not done a lot of 200m, I will get it right when the time comes. I will run faster as I am getting better and better,” he said.

Danielle Williams, the World Championships defending champion, ran a personal best 12.56 seconds in the 100m hurdles.

Her time beat her previous 12.57 seconds set while winning in Beijing two years ago.

She says there is still room for improvement.

“I was hitting all the hurdles and that was not as good or as efficient as I wanted,” she said.

“I am happy with the win, but not the execution. My aim is to get back on the podium. Each race I run I aim to get better.”

Williams is the defending champion has a bye into the London World Championships in August.

Megan Simmonds was second in a personal best time of 12.63 seconds. Yanique Thompson who ran 12.69 seconds took third and Rushell Burton was fourth in 12.70 seconds.

Nathon Allen and World and Olympic medalist Shericka Jackson were first time winners of the 400m events.

Allen clocked a 44.58 seconds to snap the season-long unbeaten run of Demish Gaye, who ran a personal best of 44.64 seconds. Steven Gayle was third in 45.09 seconds.

Both Allen and Gaye came off the last corner in front and raced together until about 40 meters to go when Allen pulled ahead to win.

Jackson won in 50.05 seconds to win the women’s race and beat Chrisann Gordon who ran a personal best 50.13 seconds. Novlene Williams Mills was third in 50.14 seconds.

World Championships bronze medalist Odayne Richards retained the shot put title with a season’s best 21.29m.

Kimberly Williams had just three jumps but won the triple jump with a 14.60m as she recovers from a bruised heel.

