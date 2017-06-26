Coleman setback again as upsets hit US Trials

SACRAMENTO, California: Sprinter Christian Coleman suffered a shock 200 meters defeat as upsets dominated the final day of the US World Championship Trials here Sunday.

Coleman, the 21-year-old seen as the rising star of American sprinting, was pipped in a photo-finish by Ameer Webb at Sacramento’s Hornet Stadium.

It was a second disappointing loss for Coleman, who was beaten in the 100m final by veteran Justin Gatlin on Friday.

Coleman, the fastest man in the world this year over 100m after recording 9.82 seconds earlier this month, could only manage 20.10, with Webb squeezing ahead in 20.09. Elijah Hall-Thompson was third in 20.21.

“It has been a long weekend,” Coleman said afterwards.

“I felt my legs tighten up near the end a bit — but no excuses, it was a great race,” he added.

The race had already been deprived of the presence of teenager Noah Lyles, who withdrew with a sore hamstring before the race.

There was another upset in the women’s 200, where favorite Tori Bowie was upstaged by youngster Deajah Stevens.

Bowie looked perfectly placed coming off the curve but Stevens produced a superb finish in the final 50 meters to surge clear and take the tape in 22.30. Kimberlyn Duncan was second in 22.59 while Bowie was third with 22.60.

Bowie, however, insisted she was happy with her third place.

“I was trying to make the team in both events to give myself an option,” she said. “I overachieved today.”

The upsets continued in the final race of the day when 110m hurdles world record-holder Aries Merritt was beaten into second by Aleec Harris. Harris won in 13.24 with Merritt second in 13.31.

Merritt, who is working his way back to full fitness after injury following his 2015 kidney transplant, had no complaints.

“I made the team, and the national championship meet is about coming in the top three,” Merritt said.

“Third is as good as first.”

The top three finishers in each event at the US trials qualify for the August 5-13 World Championships in London.

In a blisteringly fast women’s 400 hurdles, 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad turned on the style to win in the quickest time of the year, crossing in 52.64.

Muhammad was quickly into her stride and led by a big margin entering the home straight, holding off a strong finish from Shamier Little in 52.75 with Kori Carter third in 52.95.

It was the first time in history three women have ducked under the 53-second barrier in the same race.

“I am feeling amazing. My coach told me it was there, I just had to trust him and believe it,” Muhammad said afterwards.

“Right now I just wanted to make the team and that’s 100 percent honest.”

But while Muhammad was an emphatic winner in her event, male counterpart Kerron Clement struggled in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Rio Olympic champion Clement, who has already qualified for the World Championships after winning last season’s Diamond League crown, trailed in seventh place in 48.91.

Eric Futch was first in 48.18 ahead of Michael Stigler and T.J. Holmes.

The men’s 800m was won by Donavan Brazier in a time of 1:44.14 ahead of Isaiah Harris and Drew Windle.

The highlight from Sunday’s field events was a dramatic men’s shot put battle between Olympic champion Ryan Crouser and rival Joe Kovacs.

Kovacs, who took silver behind Crouser in Rio last year, looked to have snatched victory with a heave of 22.35m on his final throw.

But Crouser then stepped up to hurl the longest throw of the year with his final attempt, winning with 22.65. Ryan Whiting was third with a throw of 21.54.

The women’s pole vault saw 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris defeat old rival Jenn Suhr to take first place.

Suhr, the 2012 Olympic champion, bowed out with an unsuccessful jump at 4.80m while Morris cleared the height on her first attempt.

