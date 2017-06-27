  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • China accuses Indian border guards of crossing into its territory — Xinhua

World

China accuses Indian border guards of crossing into its territory — Xinhua

Reuters |
Google map showing the location of Nathu La Pass, which lies on the frontier between Sikkim state of India and Tibet in China.

SHANGHAI: China has accused Indian border guards of crossing into its territory from the state of Sikkim on India’s northeastern border with Tibet, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
Geng Shuang, a spokesman with China’s foreign ministry, said Indian guards “obstructed normal activities” by Chinese forces on the border and called on India to withdraw immediately, Xinhua said.
He urged India to respect China’s territorial integrity and the border treaties signed by the two countries, and said China had already suspended official pilgrimages at the Nathu La Pass, which lies on the frontier between Sikkim state and Tibet.
Nathu La connects India to Hindu and Buddhist sites in the region and was the site of a fierce border clash between Chinese and Indian troops in 1967.
Relations between China and India have long been frosty as a result of long-term territorial disputes, as well as Beijing’s support of Pakistan, and Indian leaders declined to attend China’s “Belt and Road” summit aimed at boosting regional economic and political ties last month. (Reporting by David Stanway)

SHANGHAI: China has accused Indian border guards of crossing into its territory from the state of Sikkim on India’s northeastern border with Tibet, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
Geng Shuang, a spokesman with China’s foreign ministry, said Indian guards “obstructed normal activities” by Chinese forces on the border and called on India to withdraw immediately, Xinhua said.
He urged India to respect China’s territorial integrity and the border treaties signed by the two countries, and said China had already suspended official pilgrimages at the Nathu La Pass, which lies on the frontier between Sikkim state and Tibet.
Nathu La connects India to Hindu and Buddhist sites in the region and was the site of a fierce border clash between Chinese and Indian troops in 1967.
Relations between China and India have long been frosty as a result of long-term territorial disputes, as well as Beijing’s support of Pakistan, and Indian leaders declined to attend China’s “Belt and Road” summit aimed at boosting regional economic and political ties last month. (Reporting by David Stanway)

Comments

MORE FROM World

China accuses Indian border guards of crossing into its territory — Xinhua

SHANGHAI: China has accused Indian border guards of crossing into its territory from the state...

Bromance as Trump and Modi hail herald stronger US-India ties

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced each other...

China accuses Indian border guards of crossing into its territory — Xinhua
Bromance as Trump and Modi hail herald stronger US-India ties
Trump and Modi urge Pakistan to stem terror attacks, call N.Korea a grave threat to peace
Brazil’s crisis deepens as president accused of corruption
Colombia FARC rebels complete disarmament: UN
Trump declares victory as Supreme Court partially reinstates travel ban
Latest News
China accuses Indian border guards of crossing into its territory — Xinhua
346 views
Washington says Assad may be preparing chemical attack
11 views
Bromance as Trump and Modi hail herald stronger US-India ties
967 views
Trump and Modi urge Pakistan to stem terror attacks, call N.Korea a grave threat to peace
25 views
CNN accepts resignations of 3 involved in retracted story
108 views
Brazil’s crisis deepens as president accused of corruption
35 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR