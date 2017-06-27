Trump and Modi urge Pakistan to stem terror attacks, call N.Korea a grave threat to peace

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders, who held a meeting at the White House on Monday, also “called on all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law,” the statement said.

Trump and Modi also pledged to work together to counter North Korea’s “weapons of mass destruction” programs and vowed to hold “all parties” that support these programs accountable.

The two leaders also called North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programs a “grave threat” to global peace.