Saudi Arabia

Baha governor opens Al-Hamrani Stadium and Sports Complex

ARAB NEWS |
Baha Gov. Prince Husam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz receives a bouquet from children at the opening ceremony of the Sheikh Ali Al-Hamrani Stadium and Sports Complex on Tuesday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: A special ceremony has been held to mark the opening of the Sheikh Ali Al-Hamrani Stadium and Sports Complex by Baha Gov. Prince Husam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz. The prince also laid the foundation stone of the Sheikh Ali Al-Hamrani Park in Beljurashi.
Prince Husam was welcomed by the sheikh of Al-Hamran village, Ahmed bin Said Khalaf.
Pledging allegiance to the leadership of the Kingdom, he also expressed thanks to the governor for attending the event. Sheikh Ahmed that the laying of the stone “embodies his (Prince Husam) care for the development of the region.”
The stadium has been built on a 9,800-square-meter site, and boasts 9,000-seat capacity.
Sheikh Ahmed said the project had been created through partnership by the business community.
Facilities in Al-Hamrani Park include a water fountain, green spaces, recreational games, covered areas, toilets, paths and its own dedicated car park.
Other dignitaries attending the event included Baha governorate Undersecretary Hamid Al-Shummari, Baha police commander Maj. Gen. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Hadi and Beljurashi Gov. Sifr bin Suwiyid.
