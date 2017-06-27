  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi clinics provide health services to Syrians in Jordan during Eid

Saudi Arabia

Saudi clinics provide health services to Syrians in Jordan during Eid

ARAB NEWS |
A boy is treated by a doctor at a medical center run by the Saudi Specialized Clinics at Zaatari camp in Jordan. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi Specialized Clinics continued to provide medical services to Syrian refugees at the Zaatari camp in Jordan during Eid holidays, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, the campaign’s regional director, said the objective was to provide all necessary and humanitarian services to Syrian refugees in the camp during the Eid holidays, when a majority of aid donors suspended their services.
Accordingly, the management of the campaign set up a schedule for all medical staff and support services to help these Syrians face the difficult displacement conditions they are suffering from, Al-Samhan said. He stressed that the Saudi National Campaign provides the best health and medical services for these refugees.
For their part, a number of Syrian refugees expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for the quality relief services provided to them.
RIYADH: The Saudi Specialized Clinics continued to provide medical services to Syrian refugees at the Zaatari camp in Jordan during Eid holidays, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, the campaign’s regional director, said the objective was to provide all necessary and humanitarian services to Syrian refugees in the camp during the Eid holidays, when a majority of aid donors suspended their services.
Accordingly, the management of the campaign set up a schedule for all medical staff and support services to help these Syrians face the difficult displacement conditions they are suffering from, Al-Samhan said. He stressed that the Saudi National Campaign provides the best health and medical services for these refugees.
For their part, a number of Syrian refugees expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for the quality relief services provided to them.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Najran governor briefed on advanced combat systems

NAJRAN: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz conveyed the congratulations of King Salman and...

Saudi clinics provide health services to Syrians in Jordan during Eid

RIYADH: The Saudi Specialized Clinics continued to provide medical services to Syrian refugees at...

Najran governor briefed on advanced combat systems
Saudi clinics provide health services to Syrians in Jordan during Eid
Baha governor opens Al-Hamrani Stadium and Sports Complex
Saudi academic wins highest award for Arabic-language teaching
Wadi Hanifa: A desert oasis running through Riyadh
No negotiations over Qatari demands: Saudi FM
Latest News
Najran governor briefed on advanced combat systems
Saudi clinics provide health services to Syrians in Jordan during Eid
Baha governor opens Al-Hamrani Stadium and Sports Complex
Saudi academic wins highest award for Arabic-language teaching
Wadi Hanifa: A desert oasis running through Riyadh
Facing defections, Senate GOP leaders delay health care vote
20 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR