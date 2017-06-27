Saudi clinics provide health services to Syrians in Jordan during Eid

RIYADH: The Saudi Specialized Clinics continued to provide medical services to Syrian refugees at the Zaatari camp in Jordan during Eid holidays, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, the campaign’s regional director, said the objective was to provide all necessary and humanitarian services to Syrian refugees in the camp during the Eid holidays, when a majority of aid donors suspended their services.

Accordingly, the management of the campaign set up a schedule for all medical staff and support services to help these Syrians face the difficult displacement conditions they are suffering from, Al-Samhan said. He stressed that the Saudi National Campaign provides the best health and medical services for these refugees.

For their part, a number of Syrian refugees expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for the quality relief services provided to them.

