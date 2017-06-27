Najran governor briefed on advanced combat systems

NAJRAN: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz conveyed the congratulations of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to National Guard troops stationed along border areas on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

He also conveyed the greetings of National Guard Minister Prince Miteb bin Abdullah during his visit to the Turki bin Abdul Aziz Mechanized Brigade on the southern frontline.

During his visit, Prince Jalawi was briefed on advanced defense and combat systems. He was accompanied by the commander of the Turki bin Abdul Aziz Mechanized Brigade, Maj. Gen. Ghazi bin Assaf bin Mahya, while he was briefed on military operations by Brig. Gen. Salih Al-Mutairi, Lt. Col. Mansour Al-Harbi and Maj. Hailan Al-Qahtani.

