  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Iran accuses US of ‘brazen’ plan to change its government

Middle-East

Iran accuses US of ‘brazen’ plan to change its government

Associated Press
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gholamali Khoshroo, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in February 2017. (AP file photo)
UNITED NATIONS: Iran is accusing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of “a brazen interventionist plan” to change the current government that violates international law and the UN Charter.
Iran’s UN Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres circulated Tuesday that Tillerson’s comments are also “a flagrant violation” of the 1981 Algiers Accords in which the United States pledged “not to intervene, directly or indirectly, politically or militarily, in Iran’s internal affairs.”
Tillerson said at a June 14 House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the State Department budget that US policy is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons “and work toward support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government.”
Khoshroo urged all countries to condemn such “grotesque” statements.
UNITED NATIONS: Iran is accusing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of “a brazen interventionist plan” to change the current government that violates international law and the UN Charter.
Iran’s UN Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres circulated Tuesday that Tillerson’s comments are also “a flagrant violation” of the 1981 Algiers Accords in which the United States pledged “not to intervene, directly or indirectly, politically or militarily, in Iran’s internal affairs.”
Tillerson said at a June 14 House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the State Department budget that US policy is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons “and work toward support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government.”
Khoshroo urged all countries to condemn such “grotesque” statements.
Tags: Iran Rex Tillerson Antonio Guterres Gholamali Khoshroo

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iran accuses US of ‘brazen’ plan to change its government

UNITED NATIONS: Iran is accusing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of “a brazen...

Daesh counterattacks in retaken parts of Mosul stall Iraq push

MOSUL, Iraq: Counterattacks by Daesh militants on the western edge of Mosul have stalled Iraqi...

Iran accuses US of ‘brazen’ plan to change its government
Daesh counterattacks in retaken parts of Mosul stall Iraq push
At least 24 migrants die as thousands rescued in seas off Libya
Israel strikes Hamas bases in Gaza after rocket: officials
Egyptian warplanes hit arms convoy from Libya
Qatar sanctions likely to become permanent: UAE
Latest News
Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video
675 views
Iran accuses US of ‘brazen’ plan to change its government
249 views
US House overwhelmingly backs NATO mutual defense
222 views
Dozens injured in NY subway train derailment
218 views
Daesh counterattacks in retaken parts of Mosul stall Iraq push
475 views
At least 24 migrants die as thousands rescued in seas off Libya
146 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR