  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video

World

Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video

Associated Press
Kalani Tuiono is seen perched on a lone rock surrounded by rushing water in snowmelt-choked Yuba River. (Still image from AP video)
RENO, Nevada: A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above a nearly 50-foot waterfall in California.
California Highway Patrol Officer David White said Tuesday that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Saturday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.
Dramatic video shows Tuiono perched on a lone rock surrounded by rushing water, with the waterfall just below. Steep rock frames the river.
White says he was caught by the undertow and swept a mile downstream from Emerald Pools, a picturesque swimming hole known for its colorful water.
Auburn, California-based rescuers maneuvered above the falls, dropped down to him in a rescue basket and carried him to safety.
RENO, Nevada: A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above a nearly 50-foot waterfall in California.
California Highway Patrol Officer David White said Tuesday that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Saturday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.
Dramatic video shows Tuiono perched on a lone rock surrounded by rushing water, with the waterfall just below. Steep rock frames the river.
White says he was caught by the undertow and swept a mile downstream from Emerald Pools, a picturesque swimming hole known for its colorful water.
Auburn, California-based rescuers maneuvered above the falls, dropped down to him in a rescue basket and carried him to safety.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video

RENO, Nevada: A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded...

US House overwhelmingly backs NATO mutual defense

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives voted nearly unanimously on Tuesday to reaffirm the...

Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video
US House overwhelmingly backs NATO mutual defense
Dozens injured in NY subway train derailment
Facing defections, Senate GOP leaders delay health care vote
Dutch state partly responsible for Srebrenica killings: Court
Scotland puts bid for second independence vote on hold
Latest News
Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video
675 views
Iran accuses US of ‘brazen’ plan to change its government
249 views
US House overwhelmingly backs NATO mutual defense
222 views
Dozens injured in NY subway train derailment
218 views
Daesh counterattacks in retaken parts of Mosul stall Iraq push
475 views
At least 24 migrants die as thousands rescued in seas off Libya
146 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR