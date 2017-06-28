BBC finds fecal bacteria in ice from Costa, Starbucks and Caffe Nero

Ice sampled from three of the UK’s largest coffee chains has been found to contain traces of bacteria usually found in fecal matter, according to an investigation by the BBC’s Watchdog.

According to the investigation, ice used in cold drinks in Starbucks, Costa and Caffe Nero in the UK contained the bacteria.

Seven out of 10 samples of Costa ice were found to be contaminated, while three out of 10 samples at Starbucks and Caffe Nero were found to contain the bacteria fecal coliforms.

The BBC investigation also tested the cleanliness of trays, tables and high chairs at 30 branches.

According to the BBC, all three chains are taking action in light of the findings.

Costa has updated its ice-handling guidelines and will introduce new ice equipment storage while Starbucks said it was investigating the claims.

A Caffe Nero spokesperson said “a thorough investigation” was underway and “appropriate action” would be taken.