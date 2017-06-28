Russia assumes Trump, Putin will meet at G20 summit: Lavrov

MOSCOW: Moscow “assumes” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his US counterpart Donald Trump during next week’s G20 summit in Germany, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

“We assume that a meeting will take place, given that the two presidents will be in the same town at the same time, same building, even the same room. It wouldn’t be normal if they didn’t talk,” Lavrov told a press conference with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

Lavrov said any such meeting would see the presidents address “several questions” but did not elaborate, save to add that “above all, we must normalize dialogue” between Moscow and Washington.

The G20 leaders will meet in Hamburg on July 7 and 8 and Gabriel welcomed the possibility that the summit could facilitate bringing together Trump and Putin, who have yet to meet.

During last year’s US presidential campaign, Trump often intimated he wanted improved ties with Russia.

At the end of March, Putin said he was ready to meet with Trump at the G20 summit, but neither Moscow nor Washington has confirmed plans to that effect.

