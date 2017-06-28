InterContinental Jubail unveils Eid offers

InterContinental Hotel Al-Jubail is offering special prices for its rooms along with free entry to the private beach during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

The hotel will also provide additional benefits such as, free Internet access and extension of the checkout time on availability.

General Manager Fahad Ibrahim Al-Sayegh said this year’s program includes exciting events for adults and children such as, water sports, which will include speed boats, paddle boats, water skiing, fishing trips and jet skiing, in addition to a beach carnival for children.

“We have planned these activities to express solidarity with Vision 2030. The move aims to boost the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality industry by making the city of Jubail a unique tourist destination in the region through the expertise of the InterContinental Hotel. The number of local and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) tourists is on the rise,” he added.

The hotel will host a special dinner buffet at Al-Tuwayah Buffet restaurant, featuring fresh seafood and barbecue prepared by the hotel’s top chefs.

There will also be an Eid raffle draw with lots of gifts.

