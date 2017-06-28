Bionext launches online platform for pharmaceutical research

Bionext, a company that collects and analyses complex biological data, has launched “BioSight,” an online platform designed for the identification of possible side effects of potential drug treatments on the human body.

After 15 years of molecular biology research and development, BioSight uses a patented algorithm that can predict all the potential biological targets that are at risk of interacting with a potential drug treatment. Available as software to provide a service (SaaS) or on-site, BioSight, at an affordable price and within a few hours, enables pharmaceutical and biomedical research professionals to better develop their molecules, reduce the failure rate during the clinical trial phase and, therefore, optimize their return on investment.

The average total cost of research and development needed for pharmaceutical companies to launch a new drug on the world market is $3.97 billion per drug.

According to LEEM, out of 10,000 target molecules, 10 will become part of patents filed and only one of those will become part of a new drug being sold. The failure rate of drug candidates is particularly high and drug research is primarily abandoned late in the research and development process and advanced stages of clinical research when side effects are most likely to become apparent. These failures typically cost upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars.

It is also estimated that around 85 percent of these failures occur due to biological reasons linked to problems of effectiveness or toxicity caused by interactions between the drug and targets different than the one the drug is being developed for.

With its BioSight platform, Bionext’s ambition is to completely change the current process of developing and making medications, using digital technology. The goal is to lower the entry cost to the therapeutic innovation market by offering thousands of small companies, laboratories and researchers with access to technologies that were previously out of their reach.

In order to accelerate the development of BioSight and to strengthen its position in the bioinformatics market, Bionext hopes to raise more than €5 million ($5.59 million) in funding over the next 18 months.

Bionext, a company that collects and analyses complex biological data, has launched “BioSight,” an online platform designed for the identification of possible side effects of potential drug treatments on the human body.

After 15 years of molecular biology research and development, BioSight uses a patented algorithm that can predict all the potential biological targets that are at risk of interacting with a potential drug treatment. Available as software to provide a service (SaaS) or on-site, BioSight, at an affordable price and within a few hours, enables pharmaceutical and biomedical research professionals to better develop their molecules, reduce the failure rate during the clinical trial phase and, therefore, optimize their return on investment.

The average total cost of research and development needed for pharmaceutical companies to launch a new drug on the world market is $3.97 billion per drug.

According to LEEM, out of 10,000 target molecules, 10 will become part of patents filed and only one of those will become part of a new drug being sold. The failure rate of drug candidates is particularly high and drug research is primarily abandoned late in the research and development process and advanced stages of clinical research when side effects are most likely to become apparent. These failures typically cost upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars.

It is also estimated that around 85 percent of these failures occur due to biological reasons linked to problems of effectiveness or toxicity caused by interactions between the drug and targets different than the one the drug is being developed for.

With its BioSight platform, Bionext’s ambition is to completely change the current process of developing and making medications, using digital technology. The goal is to lower the entry cost to the therapeutic innovation market by offering thousands of small companies, laboratories and researchers with access to technologies that were previously out of their reach.

In order to accelerate the development of BioSight and to strengthen its position in the bioinformatics market, Bionext hopes to raise more than €5 million ($5.59 million) in funding over the next 18 months.