RAFAL Real Estate Development receives ISO certificate

RAFAL Real Estate development company recently received ISO 9001:2015 certificate for its quality management system from Bureau Veritas after successfully completing inspection.

This accomplishment comes in line with RAFAL’s strategy that emphasizes on providing customers with high-quality real estate services and products while abiding by the best international practices.

The certificate is a valuable addition to RAFAL’s success story, and reflects the hard work that its team is employing to take the company to new heights.

Abdulrahman Bajunaid, CEO of RAFAL Real Estate Development Company, said: “The ISO 9001:2015 is considered one of the most renowned management certification internationally, and RAFAL earned this certification based on the successful methodology we have been following. We offer our customers with high quality products and constantly improve our services to meet their expectations, in addition we are keen on developing the internal work environment which reflects on the professionalism of the team and quality of services they provide.”

He added: “We take pride in this certificate that reflects the company’s commitment to improving the quality management system and work environment, and to motivating the employees and reforming management procedures to be fully compliant with the global practices and standards. And we are looking forward to exceeding our customer’s expectations and achieving our partners’ and shareholders’ goals.”

