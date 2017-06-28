Construction conglomerate Airolink focusses on employee happiness

Airolink, a leading design and construction conglomerate, said it has achieved a greater degree of employee satisfaction across the organization.

A recent survey conducted by Airolink’s quality department indicates that more than 92 percent of the employees are happy and satisfied with the career due to the development opportunities offered by Airolink.

One of the main reasons for such a high level of employee satisfaction is the open-door policy adopted by the organization for employee engagement.

Regular trainings for employees, competent salary structure and appraisal system, a balanced approach for delegation of responsibilities and authority and employee engagement in decision-making are some of the key ingredients for such a high satisfaction rate.

“It’s a matter of pride for us that out of the first 60 employees, 55 are still working with us after completing eight years of their employment and many of them have grown to senior positions,” said Anil G. Pillai, chairman and managing director of Airolink.

“High staff retention is due to Airolink being a preferred employer that offers strong career growth and job satisfaction among employees. Our human talents are the most important resources for us in our all activities,” he added.

Airolink has more than 2,000 employees on its direct payroll, rising from 60 when the company entered the UAE market in 2008.

Airolink has recently won a construction contract worth Dh2.8 billion ($760 million), which the company said reflects a growing confidence of its clients on Airolink’s project delivery capacity and demonstrates its growing strength in project management and construction. This has increased its order book to Dh4.4 billion in total while increasing work pressure across the group that necessitated the strengthening of the senior management.

“Managing such a steep growth in business activities is sometimes painful and remains unmanageable. However, we have managed to smooth the high-voltage growth due to our talented human resource base that is ready to face any headwinds as we expand our business across the UAE,” Pillai said.

Airolink is currently constructing a number of projects that are at various stages of development in the UAE.

