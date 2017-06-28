Patriot Campers debuts LC79 Super Tourer in Middle East

Patriot Campers is making a big splash in the UAE with their LC79 Super Tourer, which was introduced to GCC outdoor enthusiasts for the first time at Automechanika Dubai 2017.

The extremely rugged-looking LC79 is a beast of a machine, with tons of custom-built modifications designed to make touring, trekking and camping a breeze no matter how intimidating the conditions might be.

The Australia-based Patriot Campers is a specialist in the production and design of super-modified tourers and trailers purpose-built to take on the rigours of the desert and its extreme conditions.

Built up on a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser GXL chassis with dual cab, Patriot Campers has turned the LC79 into an off-road super performer, complete with special Mickey Thompson ROH wheels and chassis extension. Based on a capable off-road platform with V8 turbo diesel power, upgraded suspension and custom-built Super Tourer body, the vehicle comes with front and rear winches and under tray water tank and electric pump.

The LC79 has been taken by Patriot Campers to a whole new level in style, capability and comfort whilst still retaining the factory backed warranty on any unmodified accessories. Patriot Campers offers a fully customisable finish and fit.

The LC79 was just one of the innovative products that were on display at Automechanika Dubai 2017, featuring 1,954 exhibitors from 57 countries. Spanning 69,089-square meters of exhibition space, the event is reinforced by the presence of 25 country pavilions and 36 international trade associations.

Automechanika Dubai covered the six product groups of parts and components (1,125 exhibitors), tyres and batteries (230), accessories (205), repair and maintenance (200), electronics and systems (140), and car wash, care and reconditioning (55).

Automechanika Dubai is the Middle East and Africa’s largest automotive aftermarket exhibition, connecting the world’s leading manufacturers with traders, distributors, wholesalers, importers and exporters from around the globe.

