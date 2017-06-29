  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh shopping festival opens next week

RASHID HASSAN
A file photo of kids involved in activities at a shopping mall in Riyadh.

RIYADH: The Riyadh shopping festival, an entertainment bonanza during the summer vacation, will open next week.
Organized by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in cooperation with the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), the Riyadh Tourism Development Board and Riyadh municipality, the festival will open Monday and run for 30 days.
According to organizers, the purpose of this annual event is to maintain a high level of shopping and tourism in the capital during the summer break. The festival, which last year saw more than 9 million visitors, also aims to keep the capital vibrant during the summer when many people go abroad for vacation.
Moreover, the festival aims to promote public-private partnership to support domestic tourism and economic activities.
The number of visitors is expected to rise this year as hundreds of leisure activities are on offer in city malls, shopping centers and amusement parks including shows, plays and fun-filled competitions with attractive prizes.

MOST POPULAR