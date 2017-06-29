  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Over 68% of sales staff in Saudi markets are foreigners: Labor Ministry

ARAB NEWS |
The latest figures released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development shows that in 2016, some 68 percent of the sales staff in Saudi markets, companies and shops were foreigners. (SPA file photo)
RIYADH: Nearly 68.5 percent of sales staff in Saudi markets, companies and shops were foreigners in 2016, according to data released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. Foreigners comprised 521,609 sales employees, compared with 239,952 Saudis.
In April, the ministry announced that jobs in shopping malls would be limited to Saudis.
According to the decision, female sales assistants should be employed in women’s clothing and lingerie shops in malls.
In this context, the ministry has banned issuance of permanent, provisional or seasonal work visas for a number of professions in the Saudi market, and banned renewal of work licenses for foreigners whose jobs are now limited to Saudis.
To push the Saudization drive forward, the ministry identified 19 categories of jobs that are off-limits to expatriates, including senior HR managers in government and private sectors, directors of personnel and of labor affairs, clerks, hotel and hospital receptionists, timekeepers, cashiers, security guards, customs clearance and female workers in women’s clothing and lingerie shops.
In March 2016, the ministry announced the Saudization of the entire mobile phone industry covering sales, maintenance and accessories.
