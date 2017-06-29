Eid festivities attract over 2 million visitors in capital

RIYADH: Riyadh municipality Eid Al-Fitr activities attracted more than 2 million visitors over the three-day holiday.

The municipality succeeded in implementing 160 functions at 30 locations across the city.

Mobile carnivals (vans) with dolls, clowns and acrobats were deployed throughout Eid, reaching people who were not able to attend festival locations. Municipality staff visited patients in hospitals with gifts, flowers and sweets. Activities were also available for persons with special needs.

In Al-Jazirah district, a heritage village was constructed where a number of entertainment and educational events were presented, along with 60 shops prepared for productive families.

In various locations, visitors watched folk dances and stand-up shows, and attended poetry recitations, while carnivals and entertainment with cartoon characters were put on for children in Olaya, Okaz and Nazim parks.

Riyadh municipality organized fireworks displays in three locations, as well as fun games and shows.

The director general of parks and supervisor of Eid celebrations, Ibrahim Al-Huwaimil expressed thanks to Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar for his support for the efforts of the municipality in the organization of the Eid celebrations.