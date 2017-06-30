  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • US accuses Iran of 'repeatedly violating' UN resolution on nuke deal

Middle-East

US accuses Iran of 'repeatedly violating' UN resolution on nuke deal

Agence France Presse |
A Shahab-3 long range missile (L) and Zolfaghar missiles (R) are displayed during a rally marking al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Tehran on June 23, 2017. US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday pointed to repeated ballistic missile launches and arms proliferation as proof that Iran was not upholding its international obligations. (AFP)

UNITED NATIONS: The United States on Thursday accused Iran of “repeatedly and deliberately” violating a UN resolution that endorsed the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and said the Security Council had failed to respond.
US Ambassador Nikki Haley pointed to “repeated ballistic missile launches, proven arms smuggling,” purchases of missile technology and a violations of a travel ban on Iranian military officials as proof that Iran was not upholding its international obligations.
“The Security Council has failed to take even minimal steps to respond to these violations,” US Ambassador Nikki Haley told a council meeting called to discuss Iran.
“These measures are here for a reason. This council should be here to enforce them,” she said.
The Security Council adopted resolution 2231 two years ago to endorse the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, lifting economic sanctions in exchange for curbs to Tehran’s nuclear program.
The resolution called on Iran not to test ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and an arms embargo remained in place.
In a report to the council, UN political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman said the council was divided over whether Iran’s launch of a medium-range missile in January 2017 was a violation.
Following the seizure of an arms shipment by France in the Indian Ocean in March 2016, UN experts examined the weapons seized and confirmed that they were “of Iranian origin and were shipped from Iran,” Feltman said.
Haley recalled that the US administration is reviewing the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which President Donald Trump has described as “disastrous.”
Feltman praised the deal as a “diplomatic achievement” while European Union Ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida said it was a “pillar of the international non-proliferation agenda” that “needs to be preserved and fully implemented.”

UNITED NATIONS: The United States on Thursday accused Iran of “repeatedly and deliberately” violating a UN resolution that endorsed the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and said the Security Council had failed to respond.
US Ambassador Nikki Haley pointed to “repeated ballistic missile launches, proven arms smuggling,” purchases of missile technology and a violations of a travel ban on Iranian military officials as proof that Iran was not upholding its international obligations.
“The Security Council has failed to take even minimal steps to respond to these violations,” US Ambassador Nikki Haley told a council meeting called to discuss Iran.
“These measures are here for a reason. This council should be here to enforce them,” she said.
The Security Council adopted resolution 2231 two years ago to endorse the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, lifting economic sanctions in exchange for curbs to Tehran’s nuclear program.
The resolution called on Iran not to test ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and an arms embargo remained in place.
In a report to the council, UN political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman said the council was divided over whether Iran’s launch of a medium-range missile in January 2017 was a violation.
Following the seizure of an arms shipment by France in the Indian Ocean in March 2016, UN experts examined the weapons seized and confirmed that they were “of Iranian origin and were shipped from Iran,” Feltman said.
Haley recalled that the US administration is reviewing the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which President Donald Trump has described as “disastrous.”
Feltman praised the deal as a “diplomatic achievement” while European Union Ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida said it was a “pillar of the international non-proliferation agenda” that “needs to be preserved and fully implemented.”

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

US accuses Iran of 'repeatedly violating' UN resolution on nuke deal

UNITED NATIONS: The United States on Thursday accused Iran of “repeatedly and deliberately”...

Women, kids returning from Daesh war zones: EU

BRUSSELS: Women and children involved with groups like Daesh are increasingly returning to their...

US accuses Iran of 'repeatedly violating' UN resolution on nuke deal
Women, kids returning from Daesh war zones: EU
Doha says working on response to Gulf demands
Iraq sees end to terror group as iconic Mosul mosque is recaptured
Watchdog concludes sarin was used in Syria attack, say diplomats
Iraqi rescuers in perilous search for Mosul missing
Latest News
Suspect in failed terror attack on Paris mosque identified as an Armenian
8 views
Doping drug gives no edge to serious cyclists in study
27 views
Trump ‘proud’ of leaving Paris climate deal
50 views
Airlines risk fines, losing US access for failure to follow new security rules: official
91 views
Report: Russian hackers spoke about Clinton e-mails, Flynn
42 views
Beijing’s South China Sea outposts nearly set for missile deployment: report
39 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR