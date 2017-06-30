Airlines risk fines, losing US access for failure to follow new security rules: official

  • Search form

Alana Wise | Reuters |
This file photo taken on Dec. 20, 2016 shows holiday travelers in line to go through the security checkpoint at the Los Angeles International Airport, California. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on June 28, 2917, it would implement tough new security rules for all airlines flying into the country, but held off from a threatened expansion of its carry-on laptop ban. (AFP / RINGO CHIU)
NEW YORK: Airlines that do not comply with a new US directive for enhanced security measures on inbound international flights could have their certificates to operate flights to the country revoked, a high-ranking US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official said on Thursday.
The official confirmed that the new security requirements, announced on Wednesday by DHS Secretary John Kelly, will not be funded by the US government, leaving the costs to comply up to the airlines, airports and their countries of origin.
Airlines that do not follow new DHS rules could be fined, face restricted access to US airspace or have their clearance to operate flights to the country withdrawn altogether, the official said.
The new security measures were designed to prevent widening a limited in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronics. US and European airlines had feared an expansion of the ban could cause major logistical problems and deter travel.
The United States in March banned laptops on flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey, to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices.
The official on Thursday said the new security directive was not in response to a specific threat, but stemmed from the same intelligence cited for the electronics ban.
The new rule gives airlines operating from countries under the electronics ban a chance to have the restriction lifted if they satisfy the DHS requirements, but airlines that fail to meet the US mandate could still face a ban on in-cabin electronics as well as other sanctions.
