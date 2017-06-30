Suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids

BEIRUT: Five suicide bombers attacked Lebanese soldiers as they raided two Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area at the border with Syria on Friday, while a sixth militant threw a hand grenade at a patrol, with a total of seven soldiers wounded, the army said.
