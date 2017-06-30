  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • “No doubt” Assad government behind sarin attack in Syria — UK’s Johnson

Middle-East

“No doubt” Assad government behind sarin attack in Syria — UK’s Johnson

Reuters |
Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
LONDON: There is “absolutely no doubt” the government of Bashar Assad was behind the use of chemical weapons in Syria in April, Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
The world’s chemical weapons watchdog said the banned nerve agent sarin was used in an attack in northern Syria that killed dozens of people, a report from a fact-finding team seen by Reuters showed.
Western intelligence agencies had blamed Assad’s government for the attack, but Syrian officials have repeatedly denied using banned toxins in the conflict.
“The exact responsibility for dropping the sarin will now go to a joint investigative mechanism to be confirmed, but I’ve got absolutely no doubt that the finger points at the Assad regime,” Johnson said on Sky News.
“We will drive on with the UK campaign to impose sanctions on those responsible... People who drop chemical weapons on innocent people should be held to account.”
LONDON: There is “absolutely no doubt” the government of Bashar Assad was behind the use of chemical weapons in Syria in April, Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
The world’s chemical weapons watchdog said the banned nerve agent sarin was used in an attack in northern Syria that killed dozens of people, a report from a fact-finding team seen by Reuters showed.
Western intelligence agencies had blamed Assad’s government for the attack, but Syrian officials have repeatedly denied using banned toxins in the conflict.
“The exact responsibility for dropping the sarin will now go to a joint investigative mechanism to be confirmed, but I’ve got absolutely no doubt that the finger points at the Assad regime,” Johnson said on Sky News.
“We will drive on with the UK campaign to impose sanctions on those responsible... People who drop chemical weapons on innocent people should be held to account.”

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

“No doubt” Assad government behind sarin attack in Syria — UK’s Johnson

LONDON: There is “absolutely no doubt” the government of Bashar Assad was behind the use of...

Suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids

BEIRUT: Five suicide bombers attacked Lebanese soldiers as they raided two Syrian refugee camps in...

“No doubt” Assad government behind sarin attack in Syria — UK’s Johnson
Suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids
US accuses Iran of 'repeatedly violating' UN resolution on nuke deal
Women, kids returning from Daesh war zones: EU
Doha says working on response to Gulf demands
Iraq sees end to terror group as iconic Mosul mosque is recaptured
Latest News
“No doubt” Assad government behind sarin attack in Syria — UK’s Johnson
Suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids
38 views
Suspect in failed terror attack on Paris mosque identified as an Armenian
239 views
Doping drug gives no edge to serious cyclists in study
38 views
Trump ‘proud’ of leaving Paris climate deal
125 views
Airlines risk fines, losing US access for failure to follow new security rules: official
192 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR