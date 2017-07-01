  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

President of South Africa receives Prince Sultan bin Salman

|
South African President Jacob Zuma holds talks with SCTH President Prince Sultan bin Salman in South Africa on Friday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: President Jacob Zuma of South Africa recently received Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), who paid an official visit to the country.
The president welcomed the SCTH chief and sent his greetings to King Salman. Zuma pointed out the great developments in the Kingdom, lauding its role in the regional and international arenas, and looking forward to enhanced cooperation between the two nations.
Prince Sultan conveyed the greetings of King Salman to the South African president and his wishes for steady progress and prosperity for the people of South Africa.
During the meeting, the two discussed aspects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and South Africa, and ways of developing them in all fields.
The meeting was attended by South Africa’s Minister of Tourism Tokozile Xasa and Saudi Ambassador to South Africa Ghurm bin Saeed Al-Malhan.
