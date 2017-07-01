2,000 undergo glucose screenings in Northern Border region

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health (MoH) launched a massive diabetes health awareness campaign in the Northern Border region where 2,000 people underwent blood glucose screening tests.

The program covered 19 central locations, 15 mosques and other areas of the city. Thirty-two cases were found with elevated glucose levels and another 96 cases were in pre-diabetic stages, a ministry official said; these patients were referred for further treatment.

It is estimated that 50 percent of people with diabetes are undiagnosed, which underscores the importance of education and blood glucose screenings among the population.

There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 is a condition where the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, which is a hormone needed for sugar to enter blood cells to produce energy. Formerly known as juvenile diabetes, the onset occurs over a relatively short time.

Type 2 occurs when the body becomes resistant to, or does not make enough insulin; it is most commonly found in adults over 40. This type of diabetes represents 90 percent of cases in Saudi Arabia. Usually, it results from unhealthy dietary habits, lack of exercise and the prevalence of obesity. Treatment involves lifestyle changes, and in some cases, medication to stimulate the remaining insulin cells.

The prevalence of diabetes in the Kingdom is reported at an alarming level with over 25 percent of the adult population suffering from the disease, a figure that is expected to double by 2030.

Reports suggest that the Kingdom spends approximately SR30 billion ($8 billion) every year on the treatment of diabetes, with treatment for one patient costing the government SR5,000 per year if there are no complications. Costs increase to SR98,000-SR180,000 to treat renal failure patients.

Recently in Riyadh, Dr. Mohammed Al-Harbi, an expert in endocrinology, advised parents to ensure their children eat a balanced diet and get regular exercise to prevent obesity, which could lead to diabetes.

Diabetes is among the top 10 causes of disability, resulting in life-threatening complications such as heart disease, stroke, lower limb amputation and blindness. Globally, 336 million people have diabetes, with this figure estimated to rise to over 550 million by 2030. There are 4.6 million diabetes-related deaths every year, or one every seven seconds.

