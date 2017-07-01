KSRelief starts treatment of Yemeni child

JEDDAH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) began a long process to treat a Yemeni child whose two legs and one hand were amputated, and his eye seriously damaged when a bomb fell on him in the Yemeni city of Taiz.

In the first of a series of steps to treat him, the child was rushed to an Aden-based hospital before continuing medical, psychiatric, and prosthetic amputee rehabilitation under the supervision of the Riyadh-based center upon directives of the King Salman.

The child was trying to provide potable water to his home when the incident took place.

