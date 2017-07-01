Kingdom School killer arrested after 4-week manhunt

RIYADH: After a four-week manhunt, police apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of two persons at the Kingdom School on May 31.

Col. Fawaz bin Jameel Al-Maiman, media spokesman for the Riyadh police, explained that the murder took place at the Kingdom School in north Riyadh. The killer walked into the school during its holidays and opened fired at staff working in the administrative block. The deceased included the maintenance supervisor Abdul Aziz, a Saudi, and Vice Principal Abdullah Maaj, a Palestinian-American.

According to Al-Maiman, the alleged killer is an Iraqi national and a former teacher of the school. On arrest, the suspect confessed to the killing.

The school, a co-educational institution, is run by GEMS Global Network of schools owned and operated by the Kingdom Holding Co.

Officials for the school said that the suspect was a former employee who had been fired four years ago due to anger issues and an unstable personality.

The suspect is currently in police custody while the case is being investigated. On completion of the inquiry, he will be brought before a court of law for proper legal proceedings.

