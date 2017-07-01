  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi donation to fight cholera in Yemen lauded

ARAB NEWS |
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
JEDDAH: International officials praised the recent directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide $66.7 million to fight the cholera epidemic in Yemen in response to two appeals from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

British Ambassador to Yemen Simon Shercliff said on his Twitter account that the Saudi crown prince’s generous donation is a great gesture that would provide the necessary funding needed by UNICEF and WHO in Yemen to overcome this miserable situation.
UN Undersecretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien welcomed this important announcement of the Kingdom’s contribution to fight cholera in Yemen, explaining that this donation can produce a great positive impact.
WHO Regional Director Mahmoud Fikri, expressed his thanks to the crown prince for his noble gesture in the field of humanitarian action and his cooperation with the WHO to combat the spread of cholera and reduce its complications in Yemen.
The funding will be put to immediate use, according to the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), which will work with UNICEF, WHO and its partners to activate the new initiative.
JEDDAH: International officials praised the recent directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide $66.7 million to fight the cholera epidemic in Yemen in response to two appeals from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

British Ambassador to Yemen Simon Shercliff said on his Twitter account that the Saudi crown prince’s generous donation is a great gesture that would provide the necessary funding needed by UNICEF and WHO in Yemen to overcome this miserable situation.
UN Undersecretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien welcomed this important announcement of the Kingdom’s contribution to fight cholera in Yemen, explaining that this donation can produce a great positive impact.
WHO Regional Director Mahmoud Fikri, expressed his thanks to the crown prince for his noble gesture in the field of humanitarian action and his cooperation with the WHO to combat the spread of cholera and reduce its complications in Yemen.
The funding will be put to immediate use, according to the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), which will work with UNICEF, WHO and its partners to activate the new initiative.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi donation to fight cholera in Yemen lauded

JEDDAH: International officials praised the recent directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to...

Extension of Saudi amnesty for illegal residents is welcomed

RIYADH: The decision to extend Saudi Arabia’s amnesty for violators of residence and employment...

Saudi donation to fight cholera in Yemen lauded
Extension of Saudi amnesty for illegal residents is welcomed
Kingdom School killer arrested after 4-week manhunt
KSRelief starts treatment of Yemeni child
2,000 undergo glucose screenings in Northern Border region
President of South Africa receives Prince Sultan bin Salman
Latest News
Saudi donation to fight cholera in Yemen lauded
Extension of Saudi amnesty for illegal residents is welcomed
Kingdom School killer arrested after 4-week manhunt
KSRelief starts treatment of Yemeni child
2,000 undergo glucose screenings in Northern Border region
President of South Africa receives Prince Sultan bin Salman
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR